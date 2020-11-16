Prep Sports Notebook | Carbondale's Caffey bidding for world title

Carbondale product Cameron Caffey, the 2017 Southern Illinoisan Wrestler of the Year after going 41-0 and winning a Class 2A state title, has positioned himself to win a world championship.
A redshirt junior at Michigan State, where he lost in the 184-pound finals of last year’s Big 10 Conference Tournament, Caffey won the 87kg USA U23 Greco-Roman National Championship on Sunday with a 10-2 technical fall against Guy Patron of the Dubuque Wrestling Club.
He also earned third in the U23 Freestyle National Championship at 86kg with a 10-0 technical fall over Cade Belshay of the Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club.
Caffey qualified for the 2021 Senior World Team Trials with his second USA Wrestling title. Last year, Caffey captured the UWW Junior Nationals to earn a spot at the Junior Worlds.
In his Michigan State career, Caffey owns an 83-22 record, which includes a 22-6 mark in open tournaments during his redshirt year. Caffey was ranked No. 7 in his weight class last year by FloWrestling and by rankings from NCAA coaches.
No Spartan wrestler notched more dual points (67) or falls (9) than Caffey, who went 8-1 against Big 10 wrestlers, losing only to Penn State’s Aaron Brooks 3-2 in the Big 10 finals on March 8. Caffey never got on the mat for the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19.
Fate of prep basketball
Thursday’s IHSA meeting to officially announce the fate of basketball season seems to be more ceremonial than anything else at this stage, especially after Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated Monday that basketball wouldn’t be played this winter.
Pritzker even noted that since he originally announced his decision last month, COVID-19 has gotten “much worse.” Stronger mitigations are in place throughout the state in an attempt to curb the worsening spread of the pandemic that has affected the country for just over eight months.
Pritzker’s comments came on the day the IHSA authorized its schools to start basketball practice for a season scheduled to start on Nov. 30. However, Massac County announced on Monday that due to a switch to all-remote learning, extracurricular activities were suspended until further notice.
Marion still has basketball on its school board agenda on Tuesday night. Athletic director Ryan Goodisky indicated in a text message on Monday that it’s largely ceremonial, though, because of the IHSA’s impending decision.
Assuming the IHSA postpones or moves basketball season, where it lands will be interesting. Pritzker wants it in the spring, but some athletic directors aren’t keen on making prospective athletes compete against football, volleyball and boys soccer.
Putting it in the summer might seem better, but it would butt up against baseball, softball and track and field. No matter what, a lot of folks are facing some tough decisions.
Signs, signs, everywhere there's signs
As one might expect in mid-November, when the first Signing Day falls for high school seniors, many of them are announcing their college plans.
The latest came from Benton on Monday, when Addisyn Miller said she would ink a scholarship with Heartland College for softball at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Baseball standout TJ Cocke plans to sign with Kaskaskia at 2 p.m. the same day.
Fairfield volleyball star Chloe Britton, one of the top players in the area, intends to sign with Division II Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. Britton helped the Mules win regional and sectional titles last year.
Cobden basketball standout Noah Franklin said last week that he wouldn’t pick a college until the spring. The 6-6 Franklin, a smooth lefty who is a versatile scorer that can get to the foul line at will, is sifting through a variety of Division I and II offers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!