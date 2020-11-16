Prep Sports Notebook | Carbondale's Caffey bidding for world title

Fate of prep basketball

Thursday’s IHSA meeting to officially announce the fate of basketball season seems to be more ceremonial than anything else at this stage, especially after Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated Monday that basketball wouldn’t be played this winter.

Pritzker even noted that since he originally announced his decision last month, COVID-19 has gotten “much worse.” Stronger mitigations are in place throughout the state in an attempt to curb the worsening spread of the pandemic that has affected the country for just over eight months.

Pritzker’s comments came on the day the IHSA authorized its schools to start basketball practice for a season scheduled to start on Nov. 30. However, Massac County announced on Monday that due to a switch to all-remote learning, extracurricular activities were suspended until further notice.

Marion still has basketball on its school board agenda on Tuesday night. Athletic director Ryan Goodisky indicated in a text message on Monday that it’s largely ceremonial, though, because of the IHSA’s impending decision.