Prep Sports Notebook | Carbondale's Huggins goes out with splash

CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES

Among 11 proposed rules changes/amendments up for consideration by IHSA schools this fall will be one that asks the state’s governing body of high school sports to move the start and end of baseball and softball season up a week.

The proposal, which is fronted by Marengo’s Nathan Wright, seeks to restore an extra week to those seasons. The IHSA lopped that week off last year when it redid the calendar in order to accommodate playing all four classes of the state basketball tournament in the same week.

Among the rationales for restoring the extra week to the season is the fact that teams often struggle to play a full 35-game season because of unpredictable spring weather. Wright also lists a limiting of conflicts between school and travel ball teams as a reason to make the change.

Another proposal up for vote was advanced by Rebecca Moran of Round Lake. It suggests stiffer punishments for coaches who are ejected from multiple contests in the same season. Presently, a coach is suspended for a game after an ejection.