Prep Sports Notebook | Carbondale's Huggins goes out with splash

Talk about going out with a splash.
Carbondale senior swimmer Madeline Huggins did just that Saturday at the IHSA Edwardsville Sectional, delivering three wins and a second place finish in a ringing valedictory for her high school career.
Huggins prevailed in the 200 individual medley with a clocking of 2:05.48, nearly five seconds ahead of Salem’s Caroline Foltz. Huggins then bagged the 100 butterfly in 57.74, running down Edwardsville’s Allison Naylor after trailing by nearly a second at the turn.
The hat trick was completed when Huggins posted a time of 1:02.59 in the 100 breaststroke, more than 3 ½ minutes faster than Foltz. There was nearly a fourth win in the 100 freestyle, but Huggins’ bid over the last 50 meters fell just short of Nashville’s Hazel Konkel.
If Konkel’s name sounds familiar, it should. The 6-foot-1 junior is also one of the area’s top volleyball players, dominating games from the front row as a middle hitter. Turns out she’s also become an outstanding swimmer.
In addition to winning the 100 freestyle in 52.96, Konkel also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 24.69 and earned third in the 200 freestyle at 1:58.50.
Neither the Terriers or Hornettes competed as teams in the sectional. Just seven schools did, and Edwardsville won the team title by more than 100 points over Sacred Heart-Griffin of Springfield.
CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES
Among 11 proposed rules changes/amendments up for consideration by IHSA schools this fall will be one that asks the state’s governing body of high school sports to move the start and end of baseball and softball season up a week.
The proposal, which is fronted by Marengo’s Nathan Wright, seeks to restore an extra week to those seasons. The IHSA lopped that week off last year when it redid the calendar in order to accommodate playing all four classes of the state basketball tournament in the same week.
Among the rationales for restoring the extra week to the season is the fact that teams often struggle to play a full 35-game season because of unpredictable spring weather. Wright also lists a limiting of conflicts between school and travel ball teams as a reason to make the change.
Another proposal up for vote was advanced by Rebecca Moran of Round Lake. It suggests stiffer punishments for coaches who are ejected from multiple contests in the same season. Presently, a coach is suspended for a game after an ejection.
Moran’s proposal calls for a coach to sit out a quarter of their season if kicked out of two games. For instance, if a basketball, volleyball, baseball or softball coach was tossed twice in the same year, they could have to miss up to nine games. That would also include a ban from all practices in that span.
A third ejection would force a coach to miss the season’s remainder.
The IHSA Legislative Commission will review the proposals on Nov. 2, followed by virtual town meetings later in November. The commission will meet again on Nov. 23 to decide which proposals the schools should vote on between Nov. 30-Dec. 13.
Results of the vote will be announced prior to Christmas.
ET CETERA
West Frankfort senior cross country runner McKenzie Boren signed scholarship papers with NAIA school Lincoln College, located just south of Bloomington. Boren and the Redbirds earned a spot in Saturday’s Class 1A Belleville Althoff Sectional by finishing fourth in the McLeansboro Regional … Murphysboro announced its volleyball assistant coaches last week and one is a familiar name – Stephanie Layne. She’s the daughter of former Red Devils coach Mike Layne, who is now the coach at Pinckneyville. The schools don’t play each other in 2021 after conducting an interesting non-conference series in recent years.
