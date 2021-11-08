Prep Sports Notebook | Carbondale's Partlow is first Terrier to win state cross country crown

Alex Partlow’s cell phone started blowing up minutes after he won the Class 2A cross country meet Saturday in Peoria and never really quieted down for the weekend’s remainder.

But it’s a tradeoff the Carbondale senior would gladly make again and again after the best performance of his life in the biggest race of his life. Partlow’s time of 14:11.96 at the famed Detwiler Park course beat his previous personal record by 12 seconds, set a month earlier – also at Detwiler.

“It’s a really fast course and a super-good environment,” he said Sunday night.

How Partlow made school history – no Terrier cross country athlete ever won a state title until he did it – was a marriage of strategy, determination and skill. Coach Greg Storm said Saturday night that the plan was to have Partlow save something for the second mile.

Much like a jockey might rate his horse – that is, go out strong but not go to the whip right away – Partlow hung with the lead pack. And then he pressed the figurative X button after a mile.

“When I made my move,” Partlow said, “I wanted it to be decisive. And I wanted him to mentally check out.”

It was everything Partlow desired. A close race became yet another blowout in which Partlow mostly ran by himself in the last mile, a position he jokingly said he’s gotten used to this fall. His winning margin over Wilson Georges of Bartonville Limestone was nearly 25 seconds.

How did the new state champion celebrate? A recruiting trip to the University of Illinois, wading through all those congratulatory texts and then coming home on Sunday as a conquering hero.

“I looked at (Saturday) not just as a payoff of the offseason training,” he said, “but as a payoff to cap everything off.”

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

When Carmi-White County junior Isaac King rushed for 150 yards on 26 carries on Oct. 29 in a 54-16 Class 2A first round loss at Breese Mater Dei, it was reported that King had broken the Black Diamond Conference’s single-season rushing record.

However, further research revealed this week that King’s 1,945 yards actually fell six shy of Kyle Baker. In 2003, Baker compiled 1,951 yards for Johnston City and scored 23 touchdowns on just 216 carries.

So King’s season is second-best in conference history, but is still a terrific year considering that he did his damage in just 10 games. And he’ll have another crack at beating Baker’s mark in 2022.

One other remarkable tidbit from the Twitter account @BDC_Stats: When Eldorado’s Payton Price was rushing for 1,751 yards for the powerful Eagles in 2016, he averaged an incredible 12.8 yards per carry.

To put that number into more context, the highest per-carry average among the top five BDC runners this year belonged to Johnston City’s Isiah Watson. He averaged 7.6 per attempt, which is an outstanding number, but pales greatly to Price’s 12.8.

MAKING A SPLASH

Nashville senior Hazel Konkel is one of the best volleyball players in Southern Illinois. Turns out she’s a pretty good swimmer to boot.

Three days after playing the last match of a great prep career in the Hornettes’ three-set loss against Carterville at the Class 2A Johnston City Sectional, Konkel collected a pair of championships Saturday at the Edwardsville Swimming & Diving Sectional.

She won the 50 freestyle in 24.71, nearly a second ahead of Triad’s Maddy Schmidt, and then sailed to the 100 freestyle title in 53.91, more than a second and a half ahead of Edwardsville’s Ally Janson.

Konkel will try to win a pair of state titles this weekend at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

