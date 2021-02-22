Prep Sports Notebook | Carterville's Hawkins believes Centralia win goes down in program history

Hawkins ranks the victory among many other great moments in Carterville’s school history. As for his career, it’ll have to compete with his Marion Wildcats team that made a sectional finals appearance in 2013.

“It may not be the best win in school history but it has to be in the discussion,” said Hawkins. “Centralia has a tradition of winning basketball games over the last 115 years. You take that and the fact that it’s a 3A school, but sometimes we get caught up in the level of play.

“They’ve also been ranked every year in the top 15-20 and last week they were 13th. When you add all of that into the mix I think it gets our program turned in the right direction. When we look back at the Pinckneyville win and Centralia win those are two major stepping stones for our program.”

Hawkins’ team was limited to one practice last week and currently sits at 6-1 overall with a 3-1 record in the River-to-River conference. It’s been a season of close matchups for the Lions; earlier in the month they narrowly escaped Herrin at home, 36-34, after Riley Chrostoski made a full-court shot waived off by officials to give Carterville its second win at that point.