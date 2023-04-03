And it has begun.

Coaching changes are a common occurrence in athletics and are already being announced throughout Southern Illinois.

One of the more recent changes finds Jacob Collins replacing Jason Roper as head football coach at Massac County.

The Patriots went winless in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference last fall at 0-5 and were 2-7 overall.

“We are excited for Coach Collins to take over the MCHS Patriots football program,” said Massac County Athletic Director Pat Clark. “In his five years as an assistant, he understands our goals, has a great rapport with the kids, and is thrilled about the opportunity he has to build on the success we have had while leading this team forward.”

Collins teaches social studies at the junior high.

VIENNA-GOREVILLE

It was also announced last week that Tyler Rumsey had been hired as the new Vienna-Goreville head football coach, replacing Rob Womack, who led the Eagles to a 1-8 finish this past fall.

Rumsey had previously served as co-defensive coordinator for the Harrisburg Bulldogs, having graduated in Harrisburg in 2001.

In a prepared statement, Rumsey said, “I’m excited. This has always been a dream for my family and me.”

Womack resigned because he was allegedly moving out of state.

DU QUOIN

At Du Quoin, no head coach has yet been selected to replace Derek Beard, who was not rehired by the board.

The position remains open for applicants through April 10 with a replacement possibly being named at the April 20 board meeting – the last meeting before a new board is seated in May.

Beard remains with the school district as athletic director and boys track coach.

PLAYERS OF YEAR

We at The Southern hope you have enjoyed our Players of the Year selections for the fall and winter sports seasons. This past Saturday, we featured Amiah Hargrove of Christopher as our Girls Basketball POY. This Saturday, we will introduce our Boys Basketball POY.

We will continue our recognitions through the spring sports for boys and girls track, boys tennis, baseball, softball and girls soccer. There may even be a surprise thrown in there somewhere.

As always, I appreciate any feedback from you – our readers.

AVOIDING DEVASTATION

We were quite relieved to avoid severe weather activity in our region. Friday’s storms passed through our region with only minimal damage reported. That was not the case a little to the northeast as Salem and Robinson got hit pretty hard. A tornado narrowly missed Lincoln Trail College, but left three people dead and many others displaced in the community.