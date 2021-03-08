Prep Sports Notebook | Cobden boys enjoying perfect season

“The athletic director at Patoka was my second baseman in the spring,” Wheeler said of Lora Lee Pearce, who played on his baseball team at the small Marion County school. “She was nice enough to shotgun us in there.

“My time at Patoka meant a lot to me. When you are proud of the kids like I am of this team, you want to show them off to family.”

EYE OF THE TIGER

In the fourth inning of Sunday night’s Saint Louis-SIU softball game, a matchup caught the attention of Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock, and not because she thought it would decide an eventual 6-2 SIU win.

That’s because Tori Schullian, a sophomore from Herrin, stepped into the batter’s box against Calli Sutcliffe, her former high school teammate. And watching from her usual spot in the third base dugout was Blaylock, a 1984 graduate of Herrin.

“Wow, that was something,” Blaylock said.

Sutcliffe appeared to get the upper hand in the matchup when she induced a bouncer to short, but it was booted for an error on what should have been the inning’s third out. Sutcliffe got the next batter out to escape a bases-loaded jam with two runs, one of which was earned, in her first inning of the year.