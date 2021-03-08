Prep Sports Notebook | Cobden boys enjoying perfect season

Assuming there’s not a positive COVID-19 test with the Cobden boys basketball team, they’ll close their season this week with four games in five days.
And what a season it’s been for the Appleknockers. They are 14-0 overall and 13-0 in the South Egyptian Conference, which they will win for the second straight year. They’ve even managed the rare feat of winning three games in a 24-hour stretch over the weekend.
On Friday, they played a 5 p.m. conference game at Joppa and won 62-23 as senior Noah Franklin reached the 1,000-rebound mark for his career. Coach Wendell Wheeler marveled at Franklin’s work ethic.
“It takes effort and attitude,” Wheeler said. “You talk about the style you play – go hard, go after stuff. It takes a bit of effort, it talks about the way he plays and goes about it.”
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Cobden tipped off a 61-38 conference win over Agape Christian. When that one ended, the Appleknockers packed the road uniforms and made a two-hour trip north to Patoka, pulling out a 57-46 decision.
That game may have been the most special of the year for Wheeler, and not just because it was another win. He started his coaching career there in 1988-89, winning a regional title. Wheeler said after Patoka visited Cobden last February that he would make a return trip there this year, and despite having to reschedule multiple games last month due to a snowstorm and bitter cold weather, he lived up to his promise.
“The athletic director at Patoka was my second baseman in the spring,” Wheeler said of Lora Lee Pearce, who played on his baseball team at the small Marion County school. “She was nice enough to shotgun us in there.
“My time at Patoka meant a lot to me. When you are proud of the kids like I am of this team, you want to show them off to family.”
EYE OF THE TIGER
In the fourth inning of Sunday night’s Saint Louis-SIU softball game, a matchup caught the attention of Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock, and not because she thought it would decide an eventual 6-2 SIU win.
That’s because Tori Schullian, a sophomore from Herrin, stepped into the batter’s box against Calli Sutcliffe, her former high school teammate. And watching from her usual spot in the third base dugout was Blaylock, a 1984 graduate of Herrin.
“Wow, that was something,” Blaylock said.
Sutcliffe appeared to get the upper hand in the matchup when she induced a bouncer to short, but it was booted for an error on what should have been the inning’s third out. Sutcliffe got the next batter out to escape a bases-loaded jam with two runs, one of which was earned, in her first inning of the year.
Schullian has made nine starts for the 14-0 Salukis, mostly as a designated player, and is batting .364 in 22 at-bats with three doubles and five RBI. She’s also drawn seven walks.
MORE FANS
The Illinois Department of Public Health’s announcement Monday that outdoor sports activities can be held in crowds of up to 20 percent capacity is good news for high schools around the state, especially with football starting on March 19.
That’s going to allow crowds of around 500 or 600 fans at bigger stadiums in the area, such as Marion, Herrin, Carterville and Du Quoin. The limit of 50 fans that’s been in place for basketball remains in place for indoor events like volleyball, which starts its season in a week.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
West Frankfort product Allie Herron started for Saint Louis on Sunday night at SIU and went 0-for-2, nearly breaking up Madi Eberle’s no-hit bid in the sixth with a liner that was speared by first baseman Elisabeth Huckleberry. Herron is batting .227 in 22 at-bats while starting all five games for the 1-7 Billikens.
Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) was named Setter of the Week for the 14th time in three seasons in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after distributing 82 assists for Colorado School of Mines in conference wins over Adams State and Chadron State. Stokes leads Division II in assists and has helped the Miners bag seven straight wins.
Nashville product Bryce Bultman earned first team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors after scoring 15.9 ppg and canning 54.4 percent from the field for Division II McKendree. Bultman’s best game occurred Feb. 20 against Lindenwood as he poured in a career-high 45 points on 18 of 27 shooting.