Prep Sports Notebook | Cobden's Franklin attracting attention

Capable of 30 points any night, Franklin is also willing to fight for tough rebounds. He doesn’t shy away from contact, either. The lefthander has a way of sliding through multiple defenders and earning numerous free throws.

Besides West Point, Franklin has also been offered by smaller colleges such as Quincy, Missouri Baptist and Huntingdon (Ind.). More figure to follow suit, even in a summer where COVID-19 has significantly altered the recruiting landscape.

“I’ve had a chance to build relationships with coaches on social media and on the phone,” he said. “It’s been different because they can’t get out and go see you play, but in one way, it’s been a blessing for me.

“I’ve been able to spend more time working on my game individually and with my dad and brother. We’ve had more family time, and that’s always a good thing.”

VIENNA MAKES COACHING HIRES

Vienna was busy last week, finding coaches to take over its boys basketball and volleyball programs, respectively.