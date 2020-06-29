Prep Sports Notebook | Cobden's Franklin attracting attention

If you’re good, they’ll find you.
Cobden senior forward Noah Franklin is proving that this offseason.
The 6-7 Franklin has not only grown two inches since last year, but his game is taking leaps and bounds too. College coaches have noticed, too. Franklin has scored four offers this month, including his first Division I offer from Army.
“I can’t begin to describe how surreal that moment was,” Franklin said Monday. “All the hard work I’ve done over the last 7 of 8 years is paying off. Hearing from (Army) coach (Jimmy) Allen was amazing.
“I have a lot of opportunities in front of me, and I know it’s going to take more hard work for me to realize these opportunities.”
Basketball scout Scott Burgess’ assessment of Franklin on Saturday on Twitter went like this: “A point forward that has an elite passing feel. He makes the simple pass as well as spectacular ones. Hits guys on the move and with the right amount of speed on passes. Plus three-point shooter with a free and easy release.”
Franklin checked in at No. 41 on Burgess’ list of the top prep players in Illinois, up 33 spots from previous rankings. There’s certainly a lot to like about Franklin, who in February led the Appleknockers to their first regional title in 56 years.
Capable of 30 points any night, Franklin is also willing to fight for tough rebounds. He doesn’t shy away from contact, either. The lefthander has a way of sliding through multiple defenders and earning numerous free throws.
Besides West Point, Franklin has also been offered by smaller colleges such as Quincy, Missouri Baptist and Huntingdon (Ind.). More figure to follow suit, even in a summer where COVID-19 has significantly altered the recruiting landscape.
“I’ve had a chance to build relationships with coaches on social media and on the phone,” he said. “It’s been different because they can’t get out and go see you play, but in one way, it’s been a blessing for me.
“I’ve been able to spend more time working on my game individually and with my dad and brother. We’ve had more family time, and that’s always a good thing.”
VIENNA MAKES COACHING HIRES
Vienna was busy last week, finding coaches to take over its boys basketball and volleyball programs, respectively.
The Eagles tabbed long-time Kentucky prep coach Steve Dreher to lead their boys hoops program. Dreher is 358-254 in 20 seasons as a head coach, 16 of them on the boys side. His 1991 Paducah Tilghman team set the school record for wins, was ranked No. 1 in the commonwealth for three weeks and earned a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
A Murray State graduate who will teach social studies and physical education at Vienna, Dreher has a big task in front of him. Vienna won only three games last year and has just three winning seasons since 2007-08 – Rick Metcalf’s final year with the program.
“I am enthusiastically looking forward to the new challenge of teaching and coaching in a new state,” Dreher said in a press release.
Roger Webb, who has served as a girls basketball assistant coach at Vienna, will coach the JV team and help Dreher. Chris Watson will also assist Dreher.
The Eagles selected Danielle Jones to replace Jamie Kerley, who ran the volleyball team the last two years and is now an assistant principal at Carrier Mills. Jones played at McLeansboro High School and has been the coach at Vienna Grade School.
“Coach Kerley put a lot of time and effort into building programs at each of our feeder schools,” Jones said in a Facebook post last week. “I have faith that the talent and hard work of these athletes will bring great success.”
SEARCHING AGAIN
Murphysboro is again looking for a girls basketball coach because Blake DeRocher resigned for personal reasons after taking the job in May. DeRocher was an assistant coach at Anna-Jonesboro.
Whoever the Red Devils find to take the job faces a tough assignment. They were 6-22 last year under Webster McGuire, and their JV team won just one of 16 games.
