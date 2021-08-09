Prep Sports Notebook | Condemned gym another obstacle for Cobden

Back in February and March, Cobden’s boys basketball team overcame the dual challenges of an uncertain schedule and wearing masks because of COVID-19 to go 19-0 and finish the season atop the Associated Press’ Class 1A poll.

Last month, the Appleknockers found out that they’ll have to overcome another obstacle not of their making. They won’t have a home gym for 2021-22 after Crowell Gym was condemned due to structural issues.

“It will be different,” said coach Wendell Wheeler on Monday. “We found out a couple of weeks ago that it was going to happen, but this is the first day it was official. It has all the marking tape around it. We had to get everything out.”

The lack of a home base is difficult for any team, but for Cobden, it creates other issues. As a small school, it doesn’t have a number of alternate gyms that can be used for games or even practices. It has one gym at the elementary school that must be divided among four basketball teams in the winter, as well as all K/12 gym classes.

Wheeler said Cobden’s school district has been in talks with other nearby school systems as to where to hold its eight or nine home games. The elementary school gym isn’t an option.