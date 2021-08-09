Prep Sports Notebook | Condemned gym another obstacle for Cobden

Back in February and March, Cobden’s boys basketball team overcame the dual challenges of an uncertain schedule and wearing masks because of COVID-19 to go 19-0 and finish the season atop the Associated Press’ Class 1A poll.
Last month, the Appleknockers found out that they’ll have to overcome another obstacle not of their making. They won’t have a home gym for 2021-22 after Crowell Gym was condemned due to structural issues.
“It will be different,” said coach Wendell Wheeler on Monday. “We found out a couple of weeks ago that it was going to happen, but this is the first day it was official. It has all the marking tape around it. We had to get everything out.”
The lack of a home base is difficult for any team, but for Cobden, it creates other issues. As a small school, it doesn’t have a number of alternate gyms that can be used for games or even practices. It has one gym at the elementary school that must be divided among four basketball teams in the winter, as well as all K/12 gym classes.
Wheeler said Cobden’s school district has been in talks with other nearby school systems as to where to hold its eight or nine home games. The elementary school gym isn’t an option.
“It only seats 144,” Wheeler said. “We’ll have to be creative as to where we go. We’re talking to other districts to help us out. They have been so nice, really good to us. Sometime soon, we’re going to get things finalized.”
Wherever the Appleknockers play their “home” games this winter, they’ll be an attraction. While they lost 6-7 triple double machine Noah Franklin to graduation, they return 6-10 senior center Elliot Lowndes and 6-5 junior wing Tyler Franklin.
Lowndes has a good shooting touch out to the 3-point line and can shut down the lane defensively with his long arms and shot-blocking ability, while Franklin showed last winter that he has what it takes to be a first option offensively.
Any kind of help around those two will make Cobden a viable threat to make a postseason run in 1A. Whether or not that materializes, there is one thing that won’t exist with the program.
“No excuses,” Wheeler said. “It takes too much effort for that and we have too much work to do. It’s almost an us against the world kind of thing. What an opportunity for us to face a challenge like this. If we can win some games, what a story this will be.”
SECOND STINT
The Pinckneyville volleyball program is now on its third coach in as many seasons with the news that veteran Mike Layne has stepped away. Katie Shaneyfelt is taking the program over for the second time.
Shaneyfelt ran it from 2007-12, going 66-101. The Panthers should be one of the top teams in the area with the return of a number of key players from last spring’s squad that went 21-3 and won the SIRR Mississippi title.
Layne succeeded Cathy Kohnen, who was recently named the new coach at Breese Central.
THE THREE-DOTS
Thompsonville boys basketball coach Curt Reed has retired after two seasons on the Tigers’ bench. Reed was best known for a 25-year run at Hamilton County from 1986-2011 which saw him win nine regional titles and finish third in Class A in 1991. Kevin Smith will take over at Thompsonville … Abigail Bennett is the new volleyball coach at Benton, replacing Rhonda Carlton. Bennett is one of six first-year coaches in the River to River Conference. … Another of the new faces in SIRR Ohio is at Harrisburg, where Alayna Riden has taken over for Heather Cox.