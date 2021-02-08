Prep Sports Notebook | COVID-19 postponements shuffle schedules

Speaking after his team notched a 46-30 win on Feb. 2 at Trico, Carterville boys basketball coach Shane Hawkins said the level of play may not be what he or others would expect from a normal season.

“It’s probably not going to be real pretty this year,” he conceded. “It’s not, and that’s fine. Go play, go compete, go have fun. For a lot of these kids, it’s going to be the last time they play an organized basketball game.

“We’ll try to do things the best we can and compete at the highest level we can. You’re trying to jam as many games in a six-week period as you can. You can’t turn a game down because who knows if you’ll get another chance?”

As Hawkins also said, the game’s more fun when you win. And the Lions won both games last week, pulling out a 36-34 decision Friday night at Herrin after frittering away almost all of a 19-2 first quarter lead.

Also having fun over the weekend were the Murphysboro boys, who canned 12 3-pointers Saturday in a 73-56 season-opening home win over Du Quoin. The Red Devils jump into SIRR Ohio play this week with three games, traveling to Massac County Tuesday before hosting Herrin on Friday night and Benton on Saturday.