Prep Sports Notebook | Do you have a favorite holiday tourney memory?

With holiday tournament basketball getting underway throughout the region, I thought it would be appropriate if I shared a couple of my favorite memories from years gone by.

The first memory was December of 1982 and I was working for the Christopher Progress newspaper, which by the way closed its doors more than a decade ago.

As a college student, I was asked to cover the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. I was specifically reporting on Zeigler-Royalton for the weekly publication.

Z-R was seeded dead last in a 16-team field at a time when there was no small school- or large-school classification within the tournament. The Tornadoes were pitted against top seed, Champaign Centennial, whose roster included Division I player Roger McClendon, who went on to play at Cincinnati.

The boys from Franklin County were awarded the bottom seed largely because they had dropped their first five games of the season. Of those five losses, the first three came at the Christopher Turkey Tournament in which Z-R's varsity team did not dress. The junior varsity took the hardwood instead. Varsity players were forced to watch from the sidelines.

The reason?

Z-R's football team was preparing for the state championship game in Champaign the week of the Thanksgiving invite. The Tornadoes would ultimately win that gridiron contest, 7-6, over Walnut the day after Thanksgiving. It was the first football state championship for any school in Southern Illinois.

Z-R basketball coach John Kretz said that when the varsity finally did begin playing basketball the very next week, the players were far from basketball shape and that one starter - John Brower - was recovering from a broken finger. It didn't help matters that two of the toughest teams on the schedule - Cairo and Carterville - immediately followed the Christopher tourney.

The Tornadoes were just beginning to round into shape when the Carbondale Holiday Tournament opened in late December.

Z-R pushed Champaign Centennial to the wire before eventually falling, but soon became the darlings of the tournament when they bounced back to claim consecutive wins over Sparta, Chicago's Warren Township and West Frankfort to capture the consolation championship.

Sophomore sensation Sean Connor was awarded the tourney's Most Valuable Player award. Two years later, he would set the Carbondale tournament's single-game scoring record with 52 points against Marseilles.

But it was his sophomore year in '82 which he and the Tornadoes gained much notoriety.

In a strange twist, one of Centennial's top players, Scott Nagy, was a sophomore like Connor. Scott's father, Dick Nagy, was an assistant coach at the University of Illinois. The elder Nagy recruited Connor to play for the Illini, but Connor eventually chose Notre Dame.

But that's another story.

"That 1982 tournament was actually our second year in the tournament," Kretz said. "Carbondale coach Doug Woolard, who I had student taught for, invited us. I was skeptical at first because there were so many bigger schools, but he convinced me that it would be OK. I guess he was right. Things kind of worked out for us. I was shocked."

Fresh off their Cinderella run, the Tornadoes went on to share Black Diamond Conference championship honors with Carterville and finished the season with a triple overtime loss to Du Quoin in the semifinals of the regional tournament. The final record was 18-9.

Not long after the great run, the Carbondale Holiday Tournament split up into a Class A and AA bracket with the winners of each bracket meeting for a Championship Plus game.

My other memory comes from the Carbondale tournament of 1984 when I was working for the Herrin Spokesman, another weekly newspaper that also closed its doors several years ago.

The Tigers, led by head coach Bruce Jilek, managed to upset highly touted Belleville East, 63-61, in double overtime. The Lancers were led by Missouri signee Gary Leonard, a 7-foot center.

It was fascinating to watch Herrin's 6-foot center Denver Powers try to body up Leonard in the paint with Leonard standing a full foot taller. To his credit, however, Powers made the giant work hard for his points.

Shane Gooden, a Herrin Hall of Famer and Saluki pitcher after he graduated, led the Tigers with 23 points. Michael Burns had a tip-in basket that forced a second overtime and Jim Cislaghi, who finished with 16 points, buried a jumper near the free-throw line that proved to be the game winner in the second overtime. The year before in '83, Cislaghi helped to beat Collinsville with a pair of last-second free throws and Herrin went on to win the consolation bracket.

"For some reason, I just loved playing on the Arena floor," said Cislaghi, who is closing in on retirement as a postal worker these days. "Some of my best games were at the tournament."

Herrin was unable to keep the magic going after knocking off Belleville East, falling to Springfield and Champaign in subsequent games at the tourney. But that win was something special indeed, the upset of the tournament.

SENDING WELL WISHES TO WHEELS

One of the most well respected names in the Southern Illinois coaching fraternity is battling a severe bout of COVID-19. Buckner's Tom "Wheels" Wheeler has spent time at Herrin Hospital in recent days, trying to recover from the horrendous virus.

Good friend, Bob Karnes, said Sunday Wheeler had shown improvement, and would hopefully be released from the hospital soon. Wheeler coached basketball and track for years at Christopher High School in the 1970s and 1980s. He also spent several years as a radio analyst for Withers Broadcasting.

