Prep Sports Notebook | Du Quoin, Pinckneyville athletes return to workouts

It’s back to the gym, field and weight room for Perry County student-athletes.
Du Quoin High School athletic director/football coach Derek Beard said Monday that the school’s athletes will return to workouts under the IHSA’s recently-tweaked Phase 4 on Tuesday. That came hours after Pinckneyville athletic director/boys basketball coach Bob Waggoner said that his school would resume workouts
“Our student-athletes’ health will remain our top priority,” Beard said on Twitter.
Just three days after the IHSA moved from Phase 1 of its Return to Play program into Phase 4, allowing contact days and sport-specific drills, Du Quoin pivoted in the opposite direction. Following an athlete’s positive test for COVID-19, which has mostly quashed live sports for the last four months, the Indians shut down workouts.
The Panthers did the same on Wednesday. A day later, several Southern Illinois schools pulled the plug on workouts, including Benton, Carbondale, Herrin, Trico, Edwards County and Fairfield. Nashville’s boys basketball team also hit the pause button on workouts.
Du Quoin’s return to workouts comes less than four weeks before the IHSA’s official start of fall sports practice on Aug. 10. While Phase 4 means schools can open next month, a recent spike in coronavirus cases doesn’t bode well for fall sports being able to start on time.
A SUGGESTION
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said during the spring that everything is on the table for the upcoming school year. Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs is taking him and others in the organization at their word.
Briggs sent an email to the IHSA on Sunday morning with his proposal for shuffling fall and spring sports seasons. He believes that it might give the IHSA a better chance to get all three seasons played without incident.
Under his plan, baseball, softball, boys and girls track, and boys tennis would become fall sports this year. Football, volleyball, wrestling and cross country would shift from fall to spring.
“I strongly believe this is the best way to implement things moving forward,” Briggs said in a Sunday night email. “It’s imperative that we show everyone that we are trying to reduce the spread.
“Initially, I wasn’t in favor of shuffling seasons, but I am also not in favor of our kids losing any more opportunities. I felt like I needed to do my part to get the kids back into the game.”
Under Briggs’ plan, baseball and softball’s postseason would start Oct. 12 and end no later than Nov. 2. Basketball season would begin a week early and end no later than March 6, but the major caveat is no games, including holiday tournaments, would be played from Dec. 16-Jan. 4 in an attempt to reduce the pandemic’s spread.
Football and volleyball season would begin on March 1, with the first games no later than March 19. If this plan is put in place, state championship games in football would occur June 10-11.
Teams would not be allowed to practice longer than 90 minutes in any sport. Briggs also acknowledges that his plan would force some athletes to make tough choices between sports, but also stresses that coaches would have to work together to help multi-sport athletes.
WORTH A HOOT
Centralia offensive/defensive tackle Keshaun Jones announced on Twitter on Sunday that he’s given a verbal commitment to Temple of the American Athletic Conference.
The 6-5, 285-pound Jones also considered offers from Florida International, Akron, Kent State and Northern Illinois before picking the Owls. Jones has beefed up in the offseason, adding 45 pounds to make him a stronger, more powerful performer for the Orphans.
College scouts have also expressed interest in Jones’ teammate, sophomore defensive lineman Jeh’Chys Brown.
