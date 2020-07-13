Prep Sports Notebook | Du Quoin, Pinckneyville athletes return to workouts

A SUGGESTION

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said during the spring that everything is on the table for the upcoming school year. Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs is taking him and others in the organization at their word.

Briggs sent an email to the IHSA on Sunday morning with his proposal for shuffling fall and spring sports seasons. He believes that it might give the IHSA a better chance to get all three seasons played without incident.

Under his plan, baseball, softball, boys and girls track, and boys tennis would become fall sports this year. Football, volleyball, wrestling and cross country would shift from fall to spring.

“I strongly believe this is the best way to implement things moving forward,” Briggs said in a Sunday night email. “It’s imperative that we show everyone that we are trying to reduce the spread.

“Initially, I wasn’t in favor of shuffling seasons, but I am also not in favor of our kids losing any more opportunities. I felt like I needed to do my part to get the kids back into the game.”