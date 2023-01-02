Prep Sports Notebook | Exciting moments from holiday tournament basketball

Have you had your fill of basketball yet? There were a lot of games played last week and there are plenty more to go as the season approaches the midway point.

Congratulations to the winners of the five basketball tournaments in our immediate area this past week. We did our best to bring you detailed coverage from each venue.

Marion, Arkansas placed first in the Route 13 Christmas Tournament co-hosted by Carbondale and Marion. Kudos to the other - Marion - our Wildcats, who placed third overall, winning three of four games.

Herrin won the Eldorado Holiday Tournament in impressive fashion, disposing of a very good Massac County ballclub for the second straight year, 67-49. The Tigers defended well and hit enough shots early in the second half to build a commanding lead. Many coaches and members of the media at the tournament felt Massac County would win the matchup as the Patriots manhandled Vienna at the start of the season, while the Tigers struggled to get past them in the semifinals.

As it turns out, the so-called experts were wrong.

Olney won the Duster Thomas Christmas Tournament in Pinckneyville for the second straight year. Last year, Olney was undefeated before losing to Marion in the championship game of the regional tournament.

Altamont won the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament after placing third and second the last two years. The Indians will be a tough out when the Class 1A regional tournaments get underway.

Mount Vernon won the Benton Girls Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Rams, who are 12-4 overall, won all four games at the Benton invite by a combined score of 295 to 133. The Rams' closest game was in the title match with Benton, winning 67-41. That is what you call domination.

BREAKING BARRIERS

Herrin senior forward Haydon Mayer won the Most Valuable Player Award at Eldorado for the second straight year - no small accomplishment as there had only been four players turn the trick previously in the tourney's 58-year history.

Bahari Amaya of Harrisburg (2013-14) was the last repeat winner. Tyler Smithpeters of Harrisburg is also a two-time winner (2010 and 2012) as was Anthony Webster of Cairo (1979-80). Reed Jackson of Norris City is the lone three-time winner (1988-90).

Vaulting into the 1,000-point club recently were Owen Treat, a junior sharpshooting-guard from Vienna, and senior forward Parker Price of Eldorado. Jerzy Bittle of the Marion Lady Wildcats moved into fourth place overall on the all-time scoring list at Marion with 1,474 points. She is only 16 points behind third-place Amy Fletcher (1987 grad with 1,490 points). Second place, at present, belongs to Lindsay Lenon (Class of 2011 with 1,596 points).

The leader for Marion is Clarissa Gross (2002 grad with 1,701 points). An interesting note is that both Gross and the boys' all-time leading scorer - Jackson Connor - started their playing careers in Herrin before moving to Marion.

Junior Amiah Hargrove of Christopher led the Bearcats to a third-place finish at the Benton Holiday Tournament and scored a career-best 51 points in the third-place win over Salem - a tournament record. For the four games, she scored 121 points, or 30.25 points per game.

There are only two undefeated boys basketball teams remaining in Southern Illinois. Herrin is 13-0 after going 4-0 at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament. Herrin competes in a Class 2A conference - River-to-River - but will compete against Class 3A schools in the postseason.

The other undefeated team is Christ Our Rock Lutheran, a Class 1A school. The Stallions are 12-0 to date after going 5-0 at the Vandalia Holiday Tournament last week. And their closest game was a 48-38 beatdown of the Flora Wolves in the semifinals. In fact, that game with Flora is the closest game the team has been involved with all season. CORL resumes regular season play Wednesday against Webber Township.