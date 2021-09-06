Prep Sports Notebook | Fairfield's Robbins follows father's footsteps

For the next stage of his football career, Camden Robbins is following his father’s footsteps.
The Fairfield star announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Murray State, an Ohio Valley Conference program that has made some serious strides under Dean Hood the last couple of years.
Robbins says Hood and his staff project him as a linebacker. Robbins, who will also vie for long-snapping duties with the Racers, said that going to his father’s alma mater is very meaningful.
“To be able to play in the same place he played is everything,” Robbins said after practice on Monday. “As much as I look up to him, it’s great to be able to follow what he did.”
Robbins drew interest from a variety of FCS and FBS programs, including Virginia Tech. But in the end, Murray State was the best fit. The Racers went 5-2 in the spring under Hood, narrowly missing on an OVC title and berth to the 16-team FCS playoffs.
That Robbins made his decision now allows him to concentrate solely on the season’s remainder, beginning with Friday night’s Black Diamond Conference showdown at Johnston City.
Many people think the Indians, who boast Wisconsin commit Austin Brown in their lineup, might be the team to end the Mules’ 37-game conference winning streak that dates back to 2016.
“It’s been talked about for a while,” Robbins said. “It’s always nice when you get to go against a player of that caliber. I hope both sides are packed and that it’s an atmosphere we’ll never forget.”
THE BIG ONES
Besides Fairfield at Johnston City, the best game in Southern Illinois this week might be the one that sends Carterville to unbeaten Murphysboro.
While the Lions got in the win column last week with a 46-6 thumping of Herrin, the Red Devils delivered a 27-7 victory at Anna-Jonesboro. The game was tied 7-7 late in the third quarter before big plays pushed Murphysboro over the top.
One matchup to watch could be Carterville’s defense against the speedy Red Devils’ offense. Devon and Calvon Clemons can go from 0 to 60 pretty quickly. The Lions can’t afford to relax on any snap or they might be lining up for an extra point.
An interesting clash might be Massac County’s trip to A-J. The Patriots’ 58-14 rout of Ballard Memorial (KY) last week might not seem like much, because the Bombers aren’t very good, but Jason Roper has made real progress at Massac.
Playing the Wildcats, who despite last week’s defeat are usually a tough out at the Pit, looks like a good measuring stick game for the Patriots.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Maddie Misner (Carbondale) has 22 digs in three matches for Division II McKendree. Misner, a junior outside hitter who led the Terriers to a regional title in 2018, also owns a serve receive percentage of .929.
Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) is off to a good start at Division II Colorado College of Mines. Stokes has racked up 164 assists in four matches to go along with 13 kills, helping her team get off to a 3-1 opening to their season.
Stokes rolled up a whopping 50 assists to go along with 11 digs in a five-set win Saturday over Grand Valley State. The Orediggers are ranked No. 12 in the most recent Division II poll and are expected to make a deep postseason run.
A pair of Black Diamond products contributed to No. 8 SIU’s 47-21 win Thursday night at Southeast Missouri State. Jordan Berner (Chester) collected a pair of tackles and a quarterback hurry as a defensive lineman, while Nico Gualdoni (Johnston City) contributed five PAT kicks and a pair of short field goals.