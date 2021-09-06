Prep Sports Notebook | Fairfield's Robbins follows father's footsteps

For the next stage of his football career, Camden Robbins is following his father’s footsteps.

The Fairfield star announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Murray State, an Ohio Valley Conference program that has made some serious strides under Dean Hood the last couple of years.

Robbins says Hood and his staff project him as a linebacker. Robbins, who will also vie for long-snapping duties with the Racers, said that going to his father’s alma mater is very meaningful.

“To be able to play in the same place he played is everything,” Robbins said after practice on Monday. “As much as I look up to him, it’s great to be able to follow what he did.”

Robbins drew interest from a variety of FCS and FBS programs, including Virginia Tech. But in the end, Murray State was the best fit. The Racers went 5-2 in the spring under Hood, narrowly missing on an OVC title and berth to the 16-team FCS playoffs.

That Robbins made his decision now allows him to concentrate solely on the season’s remainder, beginning with Friday night’s Black Diamond Conference showdown at Johnston City.