As I continue to get older, and the high school fall sports season now dips into winter weather, it makes covering outdoor sports more and more uncomfortable, I look forward to indoor sports.

This year didn’t disappoint with not only warm accommodations, but with record-breaking performances, exciting comebacks and a career-defining moment that made it even more enjoyable to witness.

My winter season at the 48th annual Christopher Turkey Tournament. My first game turned out to be a bonus when New Athens’ senior center Gannon Birkner needed 22 points to join the 1,000-Point Club and he did it in the third quarter.

Birkner’s comments were quite on mark and prophetic at the same time: “I’ve never been known to shoot 3’s, but I made two in the third to get there. I then got taken out, so I guess everybody will remember me for shooting 3’s. I’m now in the hunt for the school record and I need 604 to break the record, so we’ll see what I can do.”

He did that too and more finishing the season with 700 points to end his stellar career with 1,660 points.

The next week I witnessed maybe the best comeback I’ve seen in my 25 years covering the local sports scene in a boys game at Carbondale. A young and inexperienced Marion team was trailing by 18 points (43-25) with 7:40 left and the Wildcats responded with a comeback for the ages eventually winning, 53-51, in overtime.

A week later, I was at Harrisburg and the girls basketball team was trailing by 13 in the first half against a very good Massac County team before they proved the old adage that free throws win or lose games by making 9-of-11 in the final 2:32 with the lone senior Sidney Neal making 3-of-4 in the last 36 seconds to seal the 57-52 win.

Neal summed up the situation perfectly: “The under pressure free throws are really nerve-wracking, so I’m really happy I made those at the end.”

I started 2023 by witnessing my second record setting performance when Marion senior Jerzy Bittle became the all-time leading scorer for the Marion girls basketball program with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter in a game against Meridian before her hometown fans at Virgil “Cus” Wilson Gymnasium. She finished the game with 36 points.

Her comments after the game were refreshing: “Honestly, my thoughts just went numb, so I was just out there playing like I always do.”

I also covered wrestling, as usual, and at the South Seven conference championships it was the smallest and youngest wrestler on the mat that came up the biggest to lead Carbondale to the title when freshman Joe Prideaux won by a pin in the 106-weight class against Mount Vernon.

Prideaux wasn’t awed by the situation saying afterward saying: “I like being under pressure when I win.”

A month ago, I had the honor to witness Benton junior Mason Tieffel win his first regional title and his second sectional title and then talked to him after he won his first state Class 1A wrestling title to become the only state titlist either 1A or 2A from Southern Illinois this year and only the second in Benton history. Tieffel finished with a 52-2 record to set the school record for season wins.

Last year, I saw Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Zoee Sadler at the boys regional taking second place at 113, but this year she participated in the second IHSA sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament where she won her first sectional title and finished second at state. Joining her on the second place podium was Goreville junior Alivia Ming at 140. Congrats to those trailblazing young athletes.

My winter season ended at the warm SIU Banterra Center last Monday for the boys basketball Class 1A and 2A Super-Sectionals. A few days earlier, I saw Pinckneyville beat Breese Central to win its first Class 2A sectional title since 2018, but the Panthers season ended at the hands of Teutopolis. In Class 1A, Meridian advanced to the Super-Sectional for the first time since 2015, but lost to Tuscola.

Finally, I was privileged to see the Christopher girls’ basketball team win its sectional semifinal game en route to its first sectional title, its first Super-Sectional title and its first trip to the Final Four where the Lady Bearcats finished second. Coach Seiger Shurtz and his team led by First-Team All-State junior Amiah Hargrove deserved the success. It was a winter to remember.

Post-season coaching news

Nashville girls basketball coach Doug Althoff has stepped down after seven seasons with a 166-68 record, five regional titles and one sectional title.

Du Quoin boys basketball coach Jason James has also stepped down after five seasons at the helm and Du Quoin football coach Derek Beard will not be back after four seasons and two playoff appearances. Earlier, baseball coach Kyle Geiger re-signed to take over the Marion baseball program after the retirement of Marty Manfredo.