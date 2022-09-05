Prep Sports Notebook | Football picture beginning to take shape in region

The picture is starting to come into focus now that two weeks have been completed in the high school football season.

Not surprisingly, Marion, Carterville, Murphysboro-Elverado and Johnston City have jumped out to 2-0 records.

Marion followed up a 21-0 home win over Herrin in Week 1 with a 48-22 road rout of Jerseyville. Carterville followed up a 28-0 shutout win over Benton with a come-from-behind 15-11 road win over Herrin. Murphysboro followed up a 41-20 road win over Carbondale in Week 1 with a 49-0 thrashing of visiting Anna-Jonesboro this past Friday.

And Johnston City, a contender for the Black Diamond Conference crown this fall, posted wins over Edwards County and Eldorado through the first two weeks.

In the somewhat surprising category, Massac County is undefeated, as well, at 2-0, with a win Friday over Ballard County, Kentucky and a forfeit win in Week 1 over Fulton City, Kentucky.

The Sesser-Valier Red Devils (2-0) have most certainly caught our eye after posting a big home win over Black Diamond Conference powerhouse, Fairfield, this past Friday and routing Vienna-Goreville in Week 1.

And Centralia from the South Seven Conference is also off to a 2-0 start with convincing wins over Salem and Olney.

In that win over Olney, the Orphans' Amir Johnson rushed for 135 yards on 20 carries and scored five offensive touchdowns. He added a sixth TD when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a score.

Du Quoin won big over Chester in Week 1, but then fell hard to visiting Harrisburg in Week 2. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, bounced back from a one-point overtime loss at East Alton-Wood River in the season opener to get that win over the Tribe, leaving both schools at 1-1 through the first two weeks.

Benton is also 1-1 after it bounced back from a shutout loss to Carterville in the opener to run past Chester in Week 2. Carbondale is also 1-1 as it rebounded from a loss at home to Murphysboro in the opener to win a thriller over Granite City this past Friday on a last-second field goal by senior Ian Davis.

Pinckneyville scored a big 29-22 win over West Frankfort after the Redbirds had knocked off Anna-Jonesboro in Week 1.

Mount Vernon played Mascoutah tough, but fell 43-36 in one of the better games of the night Friday. The Rams had blown out Taylorville in the opener. Nashville is another 1-1 team after falling to Freeburg, 38-20 on Friday. The Hornets had clubbed Carlyle 54-6 in Week 1.

The one winless team that appears to be the most dangerous is Herrin. The Tigers have played two of the region's best to start the season in Marion and Carterville.

Defensively, the Tigers have performed well, holding high-powered Marion to 21 points and Carterville to 15. Offensively, the Tigers have yet to score a touchdown. The lone touchdown was scored on special teams - an 85-yard punt return by Chris Nelson. Should the Tigers get their offense going, they could be a formidable foe the rest of the way.

TURNING TO GOLF

The Benton Rangers continue to dominate the competition on the links. This past Friday, Benton cruised to a championship at the Viking Invite in Danville. The Rangers posted a sizzling team score of 286 - the same score they shot a week earlier to win a meet in Champaign. Normal Community High was second or 14 strokes behind Benton with a score of 300. Mattoon checked in third at 302.

Other teams participating included: Mahomet-Seymour, Mount Zion, Prairie Central, Champaign Central, Normal U-High, Bloomington, St. Joseph-Ogden, Normal West, Rantoul, Bismarck, Danville, Schlaman, Champaign Centennial, and Oakwood.

The Rangers were led by Cy Norman and River Stilley, co-medalists with an 18-hole score of 68. Luke Melvin was ninth at 74. Jeremiah Kay and Nick Melvin each notched a 76 and Kash Cantrell contributed a 78. Only the top four scores are counted.

"We've been playing well," said Benton coach Reggie Norman. "We play one tournament a week. We shot a 286 both at Champaign and now Danville. We also shot a 269 at the Massac Invitational, which is one of the lowest team scores I've seen in a long time."

Norman said the goal is for the Rangers to be playing their best golf next month.

"We've had a nice little run these last two weeks, but you are remembered for what you do in the postseason," he said. "At this point, I would say we are going in the right direction."

The Rangers will host the Benton Invitational Saturday and then compete in the prestigious Marion Invitational the following Wednesday at Kokopelli Golf Course.