Prep Sports Notebook | Four local teams continue seasons

Only three football teams from Southern Illinois remain active in the postseason - Johnston City in Class 2A and Murphysboro and Carterville in Class 4A.

The Indians (11-0) will play host to Belleville Althoff (7-4). The Crusaders have dropped games during the regular season to Decatur St. Teresa (54-0), Centralia (16-7), Carbondale (10-7) and Cahokia (56-6).

If not for a scheduling snafu that allowed Althoff to pick up a forfeit victory over Mount Vernon, there's a pretty good chance the Crusaders wouldn't have even made the playoffs at 4-5.

On paper, Althoff, a 26-14 winner over Red Bud last weekend and a participant in a Class 5A football conference - the South Seven - should be the favorite against any Class 2A school.

But this is no ordinary Indians ballclub. The Tribe is unbeaten on the season and is fresh off a 28-8 win over Arthur this past Saturday.

This week's quarterfinal-round game between Althoff and Johnston City is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ralph Davison Field in Johnston City.

Murphysboro (9-2) will be travelling to Sacred Heart Griffin High School of Springfield (11-0) in a 2 p.m. contest. The Cyclones beat Waterloo, 28-16, to advance to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. The Red Devils bounced back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to defeat Macomb, 20-16, in their second-round game.

Carterville (11-0) will host Rochester (10-1) in a 1:30 p.m. game Saturday. The Lions shutout Coal City 22-0 this past Saturday in its second-round playoff game. Rochester crushed Breese Central, 42-0.

VOLLEYBALL

There is also one volleyball team left sanding and that would be the Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Cardinals.

NCOE (38-2 overall) will take on Springfield Lutheran (37-3) at 10:30 a.m. Friday in one semifinal-round matchup. The other semifinal pits Freeport (Aquin Catholic, 40-1) against Sterling (Newman Central Catholic, 29-7-1) at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Cardinals are the only public school of the four competing teams.

The third-place game is at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the championship is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

NCOE advanced to the Final Four after defeating Trico in straight sets last Friday at the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Super-Sectional in Centralia.

CROSS COUNTRY

The cross country state tournament for both boys and girls was held this past Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Southern Illinois has much to boast about. The region brought home two individual state champions in Gavin Genisio of Benton (Class 1A) and Dylon Nalley of Marion (Class 2A). Technically, Olney is also in the southern half of the state, too, just a little bit out of our coverage area. The Tigers also had a state champion - Tatum David in Class 2A girls.

The runners ran exceptional races despite horrendous conditions. On multiple times, the skies opened and it was a deluge of rain soaking athletes and spectators alike. A howling wind measured in excess of 40 miles-per-hour also made it difficult on the athletes.

Considering all of the region's state champions - plus second-place finisher Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville (Class 1A) are juniors - expect even more hardware coming back to the region next fall.

BASKETBALL

The girls have one week of basketball practices under their belts with the regular season set to begin as early as next week.

This week, it's the boys' turn to officially begin basketball practice.Their season can tip off the week of Thanksgiving.

BOWLING

The boys' season is already underway with Herrin hosting an invitational tournament this past Saturday won by the Salem Wildcats.

Evan Flath of Carterville won the individual title.