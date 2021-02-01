Prep Sports Notebook | Goreville basketball ready to compete without state series

Tripp expressed his disappointment when asked about the IHSA’s decision to not have a state series this season.

“I am most disappointed in them deciding to not have at least a regional,” said Tripp. “Having a regional would have been a goal for these kids, but they have their reasons...I guess. They could have put it the last week of the season, especially since a lot of schools are shutting it down for football.”

File discusses quick preparation

Girl’s basketball coaches like Du Quoin’s Shawn File are five days removed from when the IHSA announced its updated sports schedule.

Du Quoin’s roster features a lot of names that competed in earlier fall sports such as cross country and in travelling volleyball leagues. File will have a little over seven days with his team before the Lady Indians start their season against Harrisburg on Saturday.

“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to play games,” said File. “Fans or no fans, we get the opportunity to play games. I didn’t think that would happen two months ago. Sports play a valuable role in our athletes mental health and this was great news for us.”

What’s it like having a short window of practices before game time?