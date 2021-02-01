Prep Sports Notebook | Goreville basketball ready to compete without state series

The first week of February will be spent tipping off long-awaited basketball seasons for high schools across the state.
Long-awaited is one adjective used to describe how Goreville’s boys basketball program feels heading into a shortened 2021 season. The Blackcats finished 35-2 last year with an opportunity against Roanoke-Benson in the state semifinals on March 13 before the IHSA cancelled sports all-together due to COVID-19.
Todd Tripp still believes his team would have been crowned Class 1A state champions at Carver Arena.
“We will never get over the fact that we could not play in the State Finals,” said Tripp. “We could have done it and should have done it. Other states finished and I applaud them for that, just like other states have been playing this year.”
Goreville’s 2020 senior class featured Luke Brown, Trent Glidewell, Logan Hankins, Nick Compton, Landon Albright and Boston Thompson. The group needed one more playoff win to face the winner of Madison and Aurora Christian in the state championship.
Tripp’s team heading into the season lost experience but still expects to remain competitive. The Blackcats open the season with a home matchup against West Frankfort on Tuesday.
“We are very excited to get back to playing,” said Tripp. “I'm grateful that the entire season was not canceled for these kids. I can see where having a young team could be difficult to start so quickly but I feel comfortable with the kids I have back to get going.”
Tripp expressed his disappointment when asked about the IHSA’s decision to not have a state series this season.
“I am most disappointed in them deciding to not have at least a regional,” said Tripp. “Having a regional would have been a goal for these kids, but they have their reasons...I guess. They could have put it the last week of the season, especially since a lot of schools are shutting it down for football.”
File discusses quick preparation
Girl’s basketball coaches like Du Quoin’s Shawn File are five days removed from when the IHSA announced its updated sports schedule.
Du Quoin’s roster features a lot of names that competed in earlier fall sports such as cross country and in travelling volleyball leagues. File will have a little over seven days with his team before the Lady Indians start their season against Harrisburg on Saturday.
“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to play games,” said File. “Fans or no fans, we get the opportunity to play games. I didn’t think that would happen two months ago. Sports play a valuable role in our athletes mental health and this was great news for us.”
What’s it like having a short window of practices before game time?
“I’m not sure that any coach feels like they have had enough preparation heading into the first game,” said File. “Having a little over seven days should have us ready to play someone not wearing a Du Quoin uniform.”
Logan basketball standouts
Sophomore Jeniah Thompson of Murphysboro and freshman Madisyn Blankenship of Herrin have both made their ways into the Lady Vols’ starting lineup. Thompson recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the season opener against Three Rivers Community College on January 23, while Blankenship scored nine points last Thursday in a second matchup against Three Rivers.
On the boys side, Marion’s Jackson Connor and Pinckneyville’s Dawson Yates are earning key minutes off the bench for coach Kyle Smithpeters. Both freshmen recorded four points off the bench in Saturday’s loss to Mineral Area College.
Athletes on the move
Leia Bryant of Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School will continue her softball playing career at Southeastern Illinois College. Bryant is expected to play third base and outfield for SIC head softball coach Maggie Calcaterra.
“Leia is a very versatile player with a heart of gold and passion for the game,” Calcatera said in a public statement. “Leia fits into the growing culture of SIC softball, where academics and athleticism are valued. We want to perform on the field and even more importantly in the classroom."
Also on the move is former Woodlawn basketball standout Blake McKay heading to play for Brian Gamber at Rend Lake College. McKay is a 6-foot-3 guard that made first team all-state, accounted for over 2,000 career points and had a four-year record of 96-35 as a Cardinal.
Gamber continues to bring in a strong freshmen class that features Brandon Anthony (Herrin), Jackson Creel (Mount Vernon), Terry Pelczynski (Nashville), Mason Willis (Benton), Ian Reith (Chester), Jack Schadegg (Breese), Cawhan Smith (Collinsville), Kane Hixenbaugh (Fairfield), and now McKay alongside his former teammate Race Rynski.
