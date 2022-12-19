Prep Sports Notebook | Hamilton County girls on a roll with Winemiller at helm

There are precious few undefeated basketball teams left in Southern Illinois.

Both Christopher (Class 1A) and Hamilton County (Class 2A) are unbeaten in girls hoops at 11-0.

Several of the Bearcats' wins have come against larger schools such as Salem (55-24), Murphysboro (50-19), Du Quoin (56-25), Pinckneyville (41-35), Anna-Jonesboro (54-20), and Herrin (52-26).

The Foxes have posted wins over bigger schools, too, like Herrin (59-22) and Mount Carmel (60-27) with other games scheduled like Centralia, Mount Vernon, and Breese Central.

"We have some good players who are playing very well right now," said Hamilton County coach Clint Winemiller. "Of course, we would like to be playing our best basketball close to regional time, but it's hard to be upset with winning. We have eight athletes who are solid players and two more who could play for a lot of other teams."

Winemiller said the closest game to date was a 47-40 win at Flora.

"We led 27-8 at the half in that one and were fortunate to come away with the win. Sometimes, the calls don't go your way when you're on the road."

Top scorer to date has been four-year starter Kaelee Karcher, who is averaging about 14 points-per-game.

"She was like 8-for-9 from the field against Mount Carmel the other day," Winemiller said.

Other key returnees who are fueling the Foxes attack are Carson Belangee and Sydney Downen.

Perhaps, it shouldn't be too big of a surprise that Hamilton County is doing so well as the Foxes posted a 24-6 record a year ago.

On the boys' side, Christ Our Rock Lutheran is off to a 7-0 start with some big wins of its own over Wayne City (61-36), Christopher (52-36), Waltonville (85-68), and Chester (57-33). The only close game the Stallions have played was against Father McGivney Catholic out of Glen Carbon (53-48).

The Herrin Tigers (Class 3A) are 8-0 with key wins over Benton (47-46), Carbondale (65-55) and Murphysboro (51-32). The schedule picks up after the holiday tourney with games against 3A schools Mount Vernon, Centralia and Mascoutah.

Herrin's only close game to date was the home game with Benton, and the Rangers have gone on to post wins over Mount Carmel, West Frankfort and Nashville since that time.

The Tigers, led by sixth-year head coach Sayler Shurtz, are an athletic and experienced bunch, which can use a stellar defense to squeeze its opponent into submission.

Sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens may be the best all-around guard in Southern Illinois regardless of class and junior center Jonathan Harrison blocks four-to-five shots a game and alters many others with his ability to get off the ground and swat away.

Lukens flat out can D up his opponent and has intercepted several passes when the Tigers employ pressure defense.

The offense runs through Lukens, as well, who is adept at penetrating the lane, scoring, and sometimes drawing a foul with the basket.

Senior Haydon Mayer is the most reliable scorer on the team when he stays on the floor. He has battled foul trouble most of the season to date.

Junior guard Exavier Williams is similar to former Tiger standout Brandon Anthony in that he can work his smallish frame into the land of the giants and find ways to loop the ball over them for baskets. He can also light it up from outside the arc on occasion.

The fifth starter is senior guard Reese Billingsley, whose defense-first mentality makes the team that much better.

And there is plenty of depth with this Tigers team - seniors Taylor Brandon, Mason Cole, Cameron Christ, and Fox Connor have been contributors with sophomore guard Madox Billingsley getting more and more playing time as the season progresses.

Herrin is the top seed at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.