The Harrisburg Bulldogs are back to their old tricks on the baseball diamond this spring. Jay Thompson’s Saline County sluggers are 12-1 overall and 3-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

League wins have come against Massac County, Benton and West Frankfort, although each contest was close.

The only blemish on the Bulldogs’ schedule came at home against Grant Community High School out of Fox Lake in northern Illinois.

From April 1 through April 8, Harrisburg went 7-0 posting a doubleheader win over Edwards County (11-1 and 12-1), West Frankfort (4-3), Massac County (2-0), Benton (3-2), Marion (4-3) and Hamilton County (16-0).

They are the clear-cut favorite to win the Ohio at this point.

In the Mississippi Division, Nashville and Du Quoin are both 2-0 in the league. The Hornets are a sizzling 10-1 overall. The Indians are 9-5 overall.

Conference wins for Du Quoin have come against Carterville (3-0) and Pinckneyville (4-0). Conference wins for Nashville have come against Anna-Jonesboro (1-0) and Carterville (3-2).

In the South Seven Conference baseball race, Marion (9-4 overall), Mount Vernon (7-7 overall) and Centralia (6-4 overall) are all tied for first place at 3-1 in the league.

Carbondale (3-8 overall) is 1-2, while Althoff is 1-3 and Cahokia is 0-3. The Terriers and Rams play back-to-back this week.

In the Black Diamond Conference West, conference play is just now underway. Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher and Goreville are off to the best starts.

In the BDC East, there is no team off to a quick start. Fairfield, Carmi, Eldorado, Flora, Edwards County and Hamilton County are all 1-1 in league play.

SOFTBALL

The Marion Wildcats are looking good out of the gate, having posted a 4-0 record in the South Seven with a pair of wins each over Cahokia (16-0 and 17-0) and Mount Vernon (6-0 and 9-2).

Carbondale and Centralia are both 1-1 after splitting two games. Althoff has yet to play a league game.

In the R2R Ohio Division, West Frankfort is the early leader at 3-0 with Benton, Murphysboro and Massac County all one game back at 2-1. Harrisburg and Herrin are both 0-3 in the conference.

In the Mississippi Division, the Carterville Lions are a perfect 3-0 in league play and stand 13-2 overall. The only two losses have come against out-of-state opponents.

Pinckneyville is 1-1 in the division and 5-3 overall. The Panthers travel to Carterville on Tuesday.

Anna-Jonesboro is 2-1 in the league (lone loss to Carterville, 6-4) and 10-2 overall. Nashville and Du Quoin are both 0-2 in the league and may have to play the role of spoiler.

In the BDC West, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher (10-0 overall) and Goreville (8-2 overall) are both 2-0 in the league for a first-place tie in the early stages. Trico, which advanced to the Super-Sectional last year, had yet to play a conference game.

In the BDC East, Flora (8-2 overall), Fairfield (7-3), and Carmi (6-4) are all off to a 2-0 start in the league. Eldorado is 1-2 in the East, while Edwards County and Hamilton County are 0-2.

In the Greater Egyptian Conference, Crab Orchard moved to the top of the list with a 3-0 mark in league play. The Trojans are 5-2 overall.

Gallatin County is one game back at 4-1 and are 8-2 overall. Galatia is 2-3 in the conference. Pope County is 1-2. Hardin County and Carrier Mills remain winless on the spring.

In the South Egyptian Conference, Norris City/Omaha/Enfield and Century are each undefeated in league play in the early going.