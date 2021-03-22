Prep Sports Notebook | Harrisburg football wins first game in over a year

An 0-8 record last year didn’t sit well with Harrisburg football coach Gabe Angelly and his players.

The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways at Taylor Field on Saturday with a 22-12 victory against Massac County in SIRR-Ohio conference play. All it took was a second half comeback for Angelly’s team to shake the monkey off their back.

“It was a great win for us,” Angelly said. “Those seniors and most of these kids that are juniors felt those games we lost last year. To not have a win all season is something Harrisburg isn’t used to.”

Harrisburg rallied behind junior running back Bryant Lester, who ran the ball 25 times for 149 yards and two second half touchdowns after the Bulldogs trailed 6-0 at halftime. Lester scored at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter to tie the game before junior quarterback Ben Gulley connected with senior receiver Jake Hefner for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead following a two-point conversion with 4:41 left in the third.

Massac County countered with a late third quarter touchdown, but Harrisburg’s defense stopped the two-point conversion to hold the score at 14-12. Angelly’s defense answered again in the fourth quarter with four stops after the Bulldogs fumbled at their 10-yard line with six minutes remaining.