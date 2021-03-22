Prep Sports Notebook | Harrisburg football wins first game in over a year

An 0-8 record last year didn’t sit well with Harrisburg football coach Gabe Angelly and his players.
The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways at Taylor Field on Saturday with a 22-12 victory against Massac County in SIRR-Ohio conference play. All it took was a second half comeback for Angelly’s team to shake the monkey off their back.
“It was a great win for us,” Angelly said. “Those seniors and most of these kids that are juniors felt those games we lost last year. To not have a win all season is something Harrisburg isn’t used to.”
Harrisburg rallied behind junior running back Bryant Lester, who ran the ball 25 times for 149 yards and two second half touchdowns after the Bulldogs trailed 6-0 at halftime. Lester scored at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter to tie the game before junior quarterback Ben Gulley connected with senior receiver Jake Hefner for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead following a two-point conversion with 4:41 left in the third.
Massac County countered with a late third quarter touchdown, but Harrisburg’s defense stopped the two-point conversion to hold the score at 14-12. Angelly’s defense answered again in the fourth quarter with four stops after the Bulldogs fumbled at their 10-yard line with six minutes remaining.
A combination of defensive plays were made in the backfield by Lester, junior Sam Martin and sophomore Ross Rider to keep Massac County’s offense out of the endzone. Starting from their own 5-yard line, Lester got the offense rolling with a 30-yard run before capping off the scoring drive with a six-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead by 10 with less than a minute to go.
Angelly’s biggest message to his team was finishing games better this year than they did last year. Mission accomplished.
“To stop (Massac County’s offense) in four plays and then march down the field on a 95 yard drive to close out the game is exactly what we talked about,” Angelly said. “We want to be known as a defensive, ground and pound football program.”
It was a tail of two halves for Harrisburg. The Bulldog offense moved the ball well in the first half, but didn’t score on three trips to the red zone. Outside of his defense allowing one long run, Angelly was proud of his players' performance in the first half.
“We just didn’t finish off drives,” Angelly said. “We felt like we should have had the lead at halftime and our defense tackled well, so I felt good about the second half if we could clean up some mistakes.”
All of that changed with Lester’s first touchdown of the second half.
“That helped us get over the hump,” Angelly said. “Once Lester gets that touchdown we think we have it now.”
Harrisburg’s victory fell on the same day as the school’s homecoming dance. Angelly admitted that made the day special for his kids, who now set their sights on a Benton Rangers football team that shut out West Frankfort in Week One, 53-0.
Benton junior quarterback Keegan Glover set a new Benton record for passing yards in the season-opener with 398 yards and six touchdowns. Glover’s top receiver Ayden Newcomb also set a new school record for receiving touchdowns in a career at 14, breaking the previous mark of 12.
“Benton is very talented and offensively they can really sling it,” said Angelly. “The Glover kid is really talented, they’re sound defensively and the thing with this team is you can’t give up big plays.
“We’ll need to make them drive and they’ve had the capability. Our side needs to keep the ball offensively and maintain longer drives.”
