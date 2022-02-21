Prep Sports Notebook | Hoops mania is on display

The regional champions were crowned in girls basketball last Thursday and Friday and sectionals get underway Tuesday in Sesser-Valier (Class 1A), Nashville (Class 2A) and Bethalto (Class 3A).

Who will make the deepest run in the postseason?

The Christopher Bearcats in 1A may be positioned to go the furthest as they take on underdog Gallatin County in the first round of the sectional. If the Bearcats win, they would meet the winner of Goreville-Woodlawn in the championship game Thursday.

If Christopher wins both, it would qualify for the Wayne City Super-Sectional next Monday with a ticket to the Final Four of the state meet on the line.

Nashville may be a slight favorite to win the 2A sectional on their home floor, but Carterville has already beaten the Hornets once on their home floor and could repeat that feat Tuesday. The Benton girls could make some noise, as well, as they drew Breese Mater Dei in the other semifinal game at Nashville. The Rangerettes played some outstanding defense Friday, completely frustrating a very good Hamilton County club, holding the Foxes to a mere 19 points for the game.

Andy Sloan's girls may not be a favorite, but it would be hard to discount them.

Finally, in Class 3A, the Mount Vernon Rams will have to knock off Bethalto Civic Memorial on their home floor in the opening round. Should they do so, they would likely have to square off with the state's third-ranked Mattoon Green Wave, an easy winner at the Herrin Regional this past week.

As for the boys, it's all regional play this week.

In fact, the opening round was played this past Saturday. I got a chance to witness the Vienna-Harrisburg game and couldn't believe how good the Eagles looked in blowing past the Bulldogs.

Harrisburg has always employed a stingy defense under veteran head coach Randy Smithpeters, but Vienna's lads were no boys choir on this day. They lit up the baskets with frequency to the tune of 70-plus percent shooting from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers in the process.

They are to meet a good Hamilton County team at the Eldorado Regional next.

In our region, Gallatin County, Woodlawn, Egyptian and Elverado will host regionals that feed into the Okawville Sectional.

In Class 2A, West Frankfort and Eldorado will host regionals, along with Du Quoin and Trenton. Those four regional winners will feed into the Carterville Sectional.

And in Class 3A, Centralia and Olney regional winners will advance to the Highland Sectional.

WRESTLING UPDATE

Turning briefly to wrestling, kudos to everyone who competed at the state meet in Champaign this past weekend. It was kind of neat to see Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel compete on the big screen at Rich Herrin Gymnasium during the intermission of the Benton-Hamitlon County girls regional championship game. Tieffel won that semifinal round match before losing out in the championship match Saturday.

Still, a second-place finish for a sophomore is pretty remarkable.

BOWLING UPDATE

As for girls bowling, a tip of the hat is in order for the Salem and Anna-Jonesboro squads. Salem placed seventh overall as a team and A-J tenth. Lockport Township was first overall in the one-class system.

And the Wildcats' Madi Hawk placed 18th individually with a 12-game average of 201.1 . That's pretty impressive right there.

JUST FOR FUN

Now for a little fun...in the sports world, there is a lot of spirited discussion when creating a Mount Rushmore of sports teams or individual players. But whereas basketball teams require five players to start a game, how about a Mount Rushmore And One (a little hoop jargon)?

Going strictly off only those players I have seen play in person this season, here is my starting five boys and girls. Just for fun, of course. Would love to hear your Mount Rushmore And Ones.

Boys: NJ Benson-Mount Vernon (hands down the best all-around player I have seen this year); Calvon Clemons-Murphysboro (quick guard with an explosive first step); Venson Newsom-Marion (another explosive guard who can beat you in so many ways; Haydon Mayer-Herrin (such a steady performer who can score inside or out); and Owen Treat of Vienna (a slick-shooting guard who finds so many different ways to score).

Honorable Mentions: AJ Walker and Karmelo Abernathy-Murphysboro; Isaiah Hosman and Brody Smallman-Massac County; Ray Bardo and Trevor Jackson-Marion; Kyrese Lukens and Jonathan Harrison of Herrin; Maurice Washington-Du Quoin; Decarl Payne of Carbondale; Landon Croslin and Reid Baumgarte of Benton; Kellen Scott of Pinckneyville and John Stroud and Aiden Hinton of Carterville.

Girls: Mallory Ramage-Mattoon (far and away the best player I have seen this year), Amiah Hargrove of Christopher; Alecia and Amayah Doyle of Carterville; Presli Karnes of Herrin and Jerzy Bittle of Marion.

Honorable Mentions: Ensley Tedeschi of Benton; Madyson Swope of Carbondale; Brooklynn Burnett and Elise Coakley-Massac County; Frankie Leigh Nicholes-Harrisburg; Claire Heinzman and Kennady Hayes-Mount Vernon.

I probably left a few deserving players off my initial list, but it's all in fun.

Feel free to share your Mount Rushmores And One. Email me at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

