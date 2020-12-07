Prep Sports Notebook | Hudson, Cross head IBCA HOF class

Former Carbondale stars Troy Hudson and Dan Cross lead a list of eight people from Southern Illinois who were announced Monday as 2021 inductees into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Hudson, who helped the Terriers to a Class 2A title game appearance in 1994, then played at Missouri and SIU before enjoying an 11-year NBA career. It peaked in 2002-03 when he averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 assists for Minnesota, then poured in 23.5 ppg during the Timberwolves’ 4-2 first round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cross helped Carbondale reach the Class 2A tourney in 1991 before a successful career at Florida. Cross’ buzzer-beater in the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament launched the Gators to a surprising Final Four run that ended with a tough loss to Duke.
Hudson and Cross bridged one of the most successful four-year runs in program history. The Terriers were 101-18 from 1990-94, winning at least 21 games in every year and collecting 28 wins twice.
Anna-Jonesboro’s Kassie Drew, a two-time Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2003-04 who scored more than 3,000 points in her career, has also earned induction. She went on to play at Missouri for three years.
Three referees – Makanda’s Larry Barnett, Benton’s John Downey and Nashville’s John Sallee – are also going to be inducted. Barnett is still going strong as one of the top officials in the area, respected by coaches and observers alike for his judgment and temperament.
In the media division, former Southern Illinoisan sports editor Les Winkeler joins long-time Centralia writer/radio announcer Mike McManus as inductees. Winkeler retired from The Southern almost a year ago after four decades in newspapers.
NEW IDEAS
Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs, who made waves around the state in the summer with a proposal calling for the IHSA to play baseball and softball in the fall, is at it again with another idea to give schools a chance to play every sport this school year.
The part that attracted a lot of attention was that in his latest proposal, football would become a summer sport, with games beginning on May 3 and ending on June 26. Volleyball and boys soccer would also become summer sports.
Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track and field would become spring sports, with games starting on March 8 under the Briggs plan and ending on May 1. Wrestling could be flexed into either winter, spring or summer, with spring or summer looking like the most likely options at this point.
Briggs’ primary motivation is giving all athletes a chance to play in every season. Some critics might point out that schools and athletes are going to have to make difficult choices if the IHSA were to adopt this, but given what COVID-19 has done to the school year, the tougher decisions might have less to do with playing sports and more to do with seasons again not being played.
THE DOTTED LINE
NCOE volleyball standouts Sophie Neal and Mattie Wells have made their college choices. Neal is ticketed for John A. Logan and Wells is going to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.
Nashville softball star Josie Woodrome has signed with Division III DePauw in Greencastle, Ind. One of the area’s top two-way players, Woodrome makes the Hornettes a threat in Class 2A this summer – if the season is played. Teammate Whitley Hunter is headed for Southeastern Illinois College.
Carterville softball players Ally Lyell (Webster) and Sam Williams (SIC) also signed with their colleges last week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!