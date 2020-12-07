Prep Sports Notebook | Hudson, Cross head IBCA HOF class

In the media division, former Southern Illinoisan sports editor Les Winkeler joins long-time Centralia writer/radio announcer Mike McManus as inductees. Winkeler retired from The Southern almost a year ago after four decades in newspapers.

NEW IDEAS

Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs, who made waves around the state in the summer with a proposal calling for the IHSA to play baseball and softball in the fall, is at it again with another idea to give schools a chance to play every sport this school year.

The part that attracted a lot of attention was that in his latest proposal, football would become a summer sport, with games beginning on May 3 and ending on June 26. Volleyball and boys soccer would also become summer sports.

Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track and field would become spring sports, with games starting on March 8 under the Briggs plan and ending on May 1. Wrestling could be flexed into either winter, spring or summer, with spring or summer looking like the most likely options at this point.