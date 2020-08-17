Prep Sports Notebook | IDPH approves IHSA's four-season plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You’ve heard of the Friday news dump, but the Saturday news dump?

That’s what the IHSA and IDPH teamed to give everyone over the weekend as the IHSA sent out an email just before the lunch hour that IDPH had signed off on the IHSA’s plan to conduct a four-season athletic year in 2020-21.

The news served as a relief to more than one athletic director. While schools were given the go-ahead to start golf season as early as Thursday, some school systems opted not to start fall sports until IDPH gave its blessing.

Not that everyone is thrilled with the extra stipulations that IDPH added to the IHSA’s proposal as it relates to fall sports. The one which has some golf coaches steamed instructs players to wear masks at all times, except when taking a shot.

“We want them to have a season,” Marion girls coach JoAnna Galloway said last week. “They deserve the chance to have a season and to finish it. But this is upsetting to me because it’s hard to hike down a fairway with a mask on when it’s 95 degrees.”

Carmi-White County boys/girls coach Trey Mason took to Twitter 24 hours before his teams opened the season with a rain-shortened match at Mount Carmel on Thursday to express his displeasure with the mask requirement.