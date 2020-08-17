Prep Sports Notebook | IDPH approves IHSA's four-season plan

You’ve heard of the Friday news dump, but the Saturday news dump?
That’s what the IHSA and IDPH teamed to give everyone over the weekend as the IHSA sent out an email just before the lunch hour that IDPH had signed off on the IHSA’s plan to conduct a four-season athletic year in 2020-21.
The news served as a relief to more than one athletic director. While schools were given the go-ahead to start golf season as early as Thursday, some school systems opted not to start fall sports until IDPH gave its blessing.
Not that everyone is thrilled with the extra stipulations that IDPH added to the IHSA’s proposal as it relates to fall sports. The one which has some golf coaches steamed instructs players to wear masks at all times, except when taking a shot.
“We want them to have a season,” Marion girls coach JoAnna Galloway said last week. “They deserve the chance to have a season and to finish it. But this is upsetting to me because it’s hard to hike down a fairway with a mask on when it’s 95 degrees.”
Carmi-White County boys/girls coach Trey Mason took to Twitter 24 hours before his teams opened the season with a rain-shortened match at Mount Carmel on Thursday to express his displeasure with the mask requirement.
“Wearing a mask the entire time you play golf is just a tad bit over the top,” Mason said. “Hopefully we won’t have any golf matches where it’s 100 degrees … oh wait, it’s August.”
Cross country participants must mask up except when competing or training. The same holds true for girls tennis players.
The biggest thing to remember are the words that IHSA executive director Craig Anderson spoke on July 29, hours after the four-season athletic year was unveiled to mixed reaction around the state.
“This plan, like every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” he said.
STABILITY NEEDED
Want to look for a reason why the Mount Vernon football program has mostly flailed and failed over the last decade? Start with a look at how many people have run it since Dan Mings left the Jefferson County school following the 2010 season to succeed Brian Beery at Johnston City.
Jared Shaner won 13 games in five years, seven in 2013, when the Rams earned a trip to their second round of the Class 5A playoffs. That’s been their only postseason berth since 2008. Since 2013, Mount Vernon is 8-46 with three 0-9 seasons.
If the Rams get to play football in March, they’ll be under the guidance of their fourth coach since the end of the 2015 season. That’s because Trevor Durham, the guy they hired in late May to replace Jerod Kessler after a winless 2019, departed last week to accept a teaching job at Breese Mater Dei.
Applications are being accepted through August 27, and the school wants to hire a coach with prior experience. Whoever takes the job could be in for a rough ride, should a season be played. Mount Vernon is 3-33 in the last four years and lost its best player, quarterback Hunter Simmons, who transferred to Marion.
TAKING THE SAFE ROAD
At least one IHSA school has opted for the safest possible route to start the fall sports season. Canton, which is located 31 miles southwest of Peoria, has placed a moratorium on fall sports until Sept. 21, a decision that affects 25 athletes.
Canton decided to go with online learning only for the first month of its school year. The IHSA said that remote learners would be eligible for extra-curricular activities. Two Southern Illinois schools, Herrin and Pinckneyville, aren’t allowing remote learners to play sports.
