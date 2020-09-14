Prep Sports Notebook | IHSA seeks to regain decision-making control

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two months ago, the Illinois High School Association ceded decision-making authority to the Department of Public Health, the Governor’s Office and the State Board of Education.

With ISBE excusing itself from the process last month, the IHSA on Friday asked IDPH and the Governor’s Office to return the car keys.

Executive Director Craig Anderson indicated in a statement that was posted on social media that the state’s governing body over high school sports wants full decision-making authority again.

“I think he feels like we’re the ones who can best run high school sports,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said Monday. “I think in July, he and a lot of us were frustrated and just decided to let them have the final say.

“If he had it to do over again, I don’t know if he makes that decision. At that time, I couldn’t blame him. I do think that if they give the IHSA control again, they’re going to do what’s best for everyone. They aren’t going to put kids in a position to get ill.”