Prep Sports Notebook | IHSA seeks to regain decision-making control

Two months ago, the Illinois High School Association ceded decision-making authority to the Department of Public Health, the Governor’s Office and the State Board of Education.
With ISBE excusing itself from the process last month, the IHSA on Friday asked IDPH and the Governor’s Office to return the car keys.
Executive Director Craig Anderson indicated in a statement that was posted on social media that the state’s governing body over high school sports wants full decision-making authority again.
“I think he feels like we’re the ones who can best run high school sports,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said Monday. “I think in July, he and a lot of us were frustrated and just decided to let them have the final say.
“If he had it to do over again, I don’t know if he makes that decision. At that time, I couldn’t blame him. I do think that if they give the IHSA control again, they’re going to do what’s best for everyone. They aren’t going to put kids in a position to get ill.”
The IHSA, DPH and Governor’s Office have come under fire from players, coaches and fans who believe the state should loosen restrictions on events. In fact, some have even called on the IHSA to cobble together a football season that could begin in October and end with state championship games just before Christmas.
While that’s not likely, it has not escaped the IHSA’s notice that bordering states such as Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana have started football seasons. There have been varying restrictions on fan attendance and certain modifications, but those states have so far made it through the season’s early weeks without major problems.
“We believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel,” Anderson said. “Several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports categorized as medium and high risk here in Illinois.
“It is important to note that under the leadership of Governor Pritzker, Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country … those combined factors led us to issue this letter, and we will respectfully await response to it.”
The basic parameters of the calendar year passed by the Board of Directors won’t change. But should the IHSA regain its decision-making authority and health conditions permit, it could opt to expand its State Series.
Last month, the IHSA scheduled an amended State Series for its fall sports – golf, cross country and girls tennis. It does not plan to allow competition past the regional level at this point, but hinted that if government officials give a positive response, it could revisit earlier rulings.
Who's playing who?
As more basketball and football schedules are unveiled for the school year’s remainder, one byproduct of no in-season tournaments is that some new matchups have been created.
For instance, an interesting non-conference boys basketball game on Jan. 2 will find Pinckneyville visiting Carbondale. The Terriers’ yearly matchup with Murphysboro takes place on Jan. 26, also at Carbondale.
On the football side, the Terriers have yet to announce their two non-conference games. But unlike most schools, which are planning to play their March games on Saturday afternoons and their April games on Friday evenings, Carbondale is aiming to play all but its April 3 home game with Belleville Althoff under the Friday night lights.
Benton’s football team will debut its new turf surface at Tabor Field on March 13 when it hosts Herrin at 1 p.m. A week later, the Rangers host their yearly Franklin County showdown with West Frankfort.
In girls basketball, Carterville’s mostly new squad opens up on Dec. 1 with a SIRR Mississippi trip to Du Quoin. The Lions also face difficult tests from Nashville, Anna-Jonesboro and Vienna before the calendar flips to 2021.
Rally-starters
Illinois high school coaches are planning two rallies on Saturday to drum up support for resuming sports at a higher level.
The message of the rallies will be “Let Us Play” and “Let Parents Decide.” One will take place from 10-11 a.m. in Chicago and the other is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. in Springfield at the Lincoln Statue near the State Capitol.
The IHSA isn’t sponsoring the rallies, but is encouraging those who attend to protest peacefully.
