Prep Sports Notebook | IHSA votes to start baseball, softball earlier

It largely escaped notice because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but the Illinois High School Association announced last week that three amendment proposals passed a vote of schools across the state and will appear in the by-laws for the 2021-22 school year.

The one that might draw the most attention will move the start and ending of baseball and softball seasons up a week. Instead of practice starting on Feb. 28, it will begin on Feb. 21. Opening games can now be played as early as March 7 instead of March 14, as was the case under the old calendar.

In Class 1A and 2A baseball/softball, the state tournament will now be played on Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) instead of June 3-4. For Class 3A and 4A baseball/softball, their state tournament takes place on June 3-4.

Some coaches have voiced their opposition to the move, feeling that it compresses the season more and forces teams at smaller schools to start without players who participate in basketball. Others believe this is a poor idea because it shoves the season’s start further into March, when it’s still quite capable of snowing all over Illinois.