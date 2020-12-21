Prep Sports Notebook | IHSA votes to start baseball, softball earlier

It largely escaped notice because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but the Illinois High School Association announced last week that three amendment proposals passed a vote of schools across the state and will appear in the by-laws for the 2021-22 school year.
The one that might draw the most attention will move the start and ending of baseball and softball seasons up a week. Instead of practice starting on Feb. 28, it will begin on Feb. 21. Opening games can now be played as early as March 7 instead of March 14, as was the case under the old calendar.
In Class 1A and 2A baseball/softball, the state tournament will now be played on Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) instead of June 3-4. For Class 3A and 4A baseball/softball, their state tournament takes place on June 3-4.
Some coaches have voiced their opposition to the move, feeling that it compresses the season more and forces teams at smaller schools to start without players who participate in basketball. Others believe this is a poor idea because it shoves the season’s start further into March, when it’s still quite capable of snowing all over Illinois.
However, the vote passed 441-130-16, meaning roughly three-fourths of the schools to vote on it felt it was workable. The main reason might be that it will mean the school year will end earlier, even for schools whose baseball or softball teams reach the finals.
Two other measures passed emphatically, including one calling for an additional Board of Directors position to be considered as an equity position for an underrepresented school. That amendment was approved 401-136-50.
Finally, an idea giving students a unique exception after being placed in a modified educational setting that would require their disenrollment from high school to earn an enrollment exception for eligibility passed 313-199-73.
A total of 587 schools, or 72.2 percent of the 813 schools in the association, cast votes. That was down from last year’s all-time high of 86.5 percent. Of course, that was largely because schools were voting on whether to scrap the conference set-up for football that was approved the year before.
Zurliene gets attention
While high school basketball gyms stay dark around the state, it’s not stopping area players from getting shots up and playing in other states.
For instance, Fairfield senior Landon Zurliene is polishing his already smooth game in places like Cape Girardeau, as well as in Indiana. And it’s drawn the attention of folks like Scott Burgess, the senior scouting director of Prep Hoops Illinois, who penned these observations after watching Zurliene this weekend.
“One of the hidden gems in the state … a high-level shot-maker that has one of the most feathery jumpers in the state. Knocks down pull-up 3s along with ones off the catch with such a free and easy release. A D2 would be wise to investigate this sniper,” Burgess wrote on Twitter.
If a season is played in 2021, Zurliene and the Mules will be the team to beat in the Black Diamond and a threat in Class 2A. Fairfield lost in a regional final last year to Benton, but proved its worth prior to that with a neutral-court win over Nashville in the Rich Herrin Shootout.
The dotted line
Another area athlete is headed for Division I with the news Thursday that Centralia’s Hannah Tomlianovich has inked with Illinois State. The Annies’ softball program has produced its fair share of DIs in recent years. … Massac County softball standout Jenna Bunting is heading for Southeastern Illinois College, while Patriots baseball star Wil Hannah is going to Southwestern Illinois College. … A fourth Carterville softball senior has signed to play at the next level. Lexy Snow recently inked with St. Charles (Mo.) Community College.
