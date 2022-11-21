Prep Sports Notebook | Johnston City had a great run this fall

A tip of the hat is in order for the Johnston City Indians on an outstanding football season. They bowed out of postseason play Saturday in the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Decatur St. Teresa, 39-15.

It was the first time in school history that JC had ever advanced that far. The 12 wins is also a school record.

The Tribe jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a St. Teresa fumble deep in its own territory, but the Bulldogs simply had too much offensive firepower for JC to contend with over the course of the game.

In a show of solidarity, a group of Fairfield football players attended the game to cheer the Indians on Saturday.

JC head coach Todd Thomas deserves a big attaboy from his school's administration for the job he did. His comments in the postgame huddle rang true with me.

"Don't let this define our season," he told his players.

And he is exactly right. A Final Four finish is worthy of much celebration. I can think of about 30 local schools that would have been happy to trade places with JC on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

A new season got underway for girls teams last week with the Christopher Bearcats capturing the championship of the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic. The 'Cats bested Pinckneyville in the title game, 41-35, with junior forward Amiah Hargrove capturing Most Valuable Player honors. Woodlawn beat Salem in the third-place game.

Three other girls teams off to a quick start are Herrin, Johnston City, and Benton. The Tigers posted a home win last Thursday over Anna-Jonesboro and followed up with a road win at Carbondale on Saturday.

The Indians claimed wins over Galatia and Elverado/Z-R.

The Rangerettes went on the road last week and posted a 71-54 win at Marion. Benton is scheduled to compete at the Nashville Invitational this week.

Boys basketball got underway Monday with Marion competing in a week-long tournament at Mascoutah. Christopher is hosting its annual Turkey Tournament with local teams like Zeigler-Royalton, Waltonville, Webber Township, Norris City, Thompsonville, Wayne City, and New Athens.

FALL SIGNINGS

Several local athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the next level. For those schools not represented here, please message me. Following is a partial list:

Anna-Jonesboro: Brodie Denny has signed to run cross country and track at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Massac County: Sophie Bormann will play volleyball at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. Monique Hart will be signing to play volleyball at Rend Lake College.

Carbondale: Kaylen Grammer has signed with St. Charles Community College to play softball.

West Frankfort: Anna Rolla has signed to play softball with John A. Logan College.

Nashville: Jill Kuhl signed to play softball at McKendree University and Valerie Combs signed to play softball at Western Illinois University.

Marion: Kenley Ashmore signed to play softball at Southeastern Illinois College.

Christopher: Trey Cole has signed to play baseball at McKendree University.

Hanna Burzynski has signed to play softball with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

McKensie Jackson has signed to play softball at Kaskaskia College.

Carterville: Ally Lange has signed to play volleyball at Colorado State (Pueblo).

Madison Eigenrauch has signed to compete in acrobatics and tumbling at East Stroudsburg University. Hunter Noto has signed to play softball at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

Peyton Bittle has signed to play baseball at McKendree University.

Benton: Jacob Kinsman has signed to play baseball with McKendree University.

Emma Calcaterra has signed to play volleyball at Southeastern Illinois College.

Alyssa Dawson has signed to play golf at JALC.

Johnston City: Logan Hunter signed to play football at Lindenwood University.

Du Quoin: Sophie Hill signed to play volleyball at John A. Logan College.