Prep Sports Notebook | Key basketball conference races are already coming into focus

It may still be early in the conference race in girls basketball, but some trends are most certainly developing.

Beginning with the small schools, the Christopher Bearcats are rolling in the Black Diamond Conference West race so far as they are off to a 9-0 start to date with a 2-0 mark in league play. That includes a win over Goreville.

After placing first at the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic in Du Quoin, which included an impressive 41-35 win over Pinckneyville, the 'Cats have earned wins over Anna-Jonesboro, Herrin, Cobden and Sesser-Valier/Waltonville in addition to Goreville.

Christopher is led by its All-State forward Amiah Hargrove, but have other key performers who complement the team, as well, in Jessica Gordon, Tori Crain, Emily Van Hoorebeke, Makayla Dejear, Emma Wampler, and McKensie Jackson.

Goreville, also in the BDC West, is 7-1 with its only loss coming at the hands of the Bearcats. The Blackcats have some impressive wins over bigger schools, as well, with knockouts of West Frankfort and Marion.

Still in the BDC West, Johnston City is 6-1 with a 3-1 record in the league. The lone loss came at the hands of Vienna (58-45). The Eagles are 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Losses have come against Eldorado, Carterville, and Massac County.

In the BDC East, Hamilton County is a perfect 9-0 overall (4-0 in league play). The Foxes have flexed their muscles with key wins over Edwards County, Herrin, Carmi-White County, Flora and Eldorado.

Speaking of Eldorado, the Eagles are 4-3. Edwards County is 7-3 and Fairfield is 6-5.

In the River-to-River Conference, Massac County is 8-1 overall and 1-0 in the league. The Patriots would appear to be quite formidable again this season.

The Harrisburg Bulldogs are 2-0 in the Ohio and 10-1 overall. The lone loss was an 80-35 beatdown at the hands of Mount Vernon. The Benton Rangerettes are only 4-5 overall, but 2-0 in league play. Benton first-year head coach Dave Brown has played a loaded schedule, which he hopes will pay off down the road.

In the Mississippi Division, Nashville looks like a strong contender to win a league title. The Hornettes are 6-2 overall, 1-0 in the conference.

Pinckneyville is 4-4 overall, but 1-0 in the Mississippi, and Carterville is 6-4 overall and 2-0 in the league.

In the South Seven Conference, the Mount Vernon Lady Rams are 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the league with those wins coming over Centralia (74-37) and Marion (60-25). A few key non-conference wins came at the expense of Massac County (65-46), Harrisburg (80-35), Freeburg (50-48), Collinsville (79-71) and Benton (67-54). Losses have come at the hands of Teutopolis (60-55), Mascoutah (78-64), Effingham (69-63), and Alton (69-56).

Althoff will certainly be one of the stronger teams in the South Seven. The Crusaders are 2-0 in the league and 6-2 overall.

SHOUTOUT

Although it's not a school record according to his head coach, David Davis, Rodric Gatewood, Jr. of Meridian exploded for 48 points against Goreville.

Gatewood was 9-of-16 from the field on 3-pointers, 5-of-7 on conventional two-point field goals and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in totaling his 48 points.

The Bobcats host Joppa on Tuesday and will host Fulton City, Kentucky on Saturday.

BOYS UPDATE

Herrin won a one-point thriller over visiting Benton on Friday and followed up with a 10-point win over visiting Carbondale on Saturday. Coach Sayler Shurtz's crew is 7-0 and will likely be the top seed at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament when the seedings come out later this week.

The Murphysboro Red Devils stunned the Massac County Patriots down in Metropolis on Friday night, but then lost to Du Quoin on Saturday.

The Rangers, after falling to Herrin on Friday, bounced back to beat a strong Mount Carmel team Saturday.

The Marion Wildcats came from way behind to upset Carbondale on Friday night in overtime. Senior Evan Noelle continues to impress for the Wildcats.