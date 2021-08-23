Prep Sports Notebook | Key matchups highlight Week 1

While there was a six-game football season in the spring, it simply wasn’t the same. Games were canceled due to COVID-19 and other factors, and there was no postseason. It was a football season for the sake of having one.

Now, everyone that ended their season about four months ago will strap it up for Week 1 this weekend. The plan is to have a normal season of nine games and then crown eight state champions on Thanksgiving weekend in DeKalb.

But the same pandemic that impacted the state boys basketball tournament and spring sports in 2020, then affected the IHSA calendar last school year, is still around. Which leads to an obvious question: Will football season get finished on time?

The delta variant of coronavirus is only getting worse. The numbers aren’t trending in a positive fashion and as Gov. J.B. Pritzker showed last year, science and data will be prioritized over feelings and emotions. Anything could be on the table, including an abbreviated season that could again be moved to the spring.

Until that moment arrives, though, football fans can look forward to meaty matchups like these in Week 1: