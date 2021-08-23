Prep Sports Notebook | Key matchups highlight Week 1

While there was a six-game football season in the spring, it simply wasn’t the same. Games were canceled due to COVID-19 and other factors, and there was no postseason. It was a football season for the sake of having one.
Now, everyone that ended their season about four months ago will strap it up for Week 1 this weekend. The plan is to have a normal season of nine games and then crown eight state champions on Thanksgiving weekend in DeKalb.
But the same pandemic that impacted the state boys basketball tournament and spring sports in 2020, then affected the IHSA calendar last school year, is still around. Which leads to an obvious question: Will football season get finished on time?
The delta variant of coronavirus is only getting worse. The numbers aren’t trending in a positive fashion and as Gov. J.B. Pritzker showed last year, science and data will be prioritized over feelings and emotions. Anything could be on the table, including an abbreviated season that could again be moved to the spring.
Until that moment arrives, though, football fans can look forward to meaty matchups like these in Week 1:
Carbondale at Murphysboro – This was perhaps the biggest casualty of the spring season, the teams unable to play because of the shortened schedule that emphasized playing conference games.
For now, that’s not an issue. So the Jackson County rivalry will kick off for the 103rd time on Friday night at Bencini Field with a later starting time. The game begins at 7:30 p.m., perhaps to reduce the possibility of cramps on a night where temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s at kickoff.
The Terriers lead the all-time series 57-43-2, including their dramatic 32-29 win in 2019 where they trailed 29-12 in the third quarter. Both teams will break in new starters under center this week, so anything could happen.
Carterville at Benton – When these teams last met two years ago, the Rangers rolled to a blowout win that heralded the beginning of Keegan Glover’s career. The now-senior quarterback has gone 13-3 in a Benton uniform with a tie for the SIRR Ohio title in 2019 and an outright conference title in the spring.
Glover enters the fall as one of the top 100 dual-threat QBs in the country, according to one online source. Meanwhile, the Lions will debut a new signalcaller in Andrew Hellriegel. How he does could determine if they can win the SIRR Mississippi championship.
Marion at Herrin – This old Williamson County rivalry is being revived, and on Saturday night to boot. That will give the Tigers a chance to fill the Graveyard for Taylor Perry’s debut as their head coach.
Herrin probably couldn’t ask for a much tougher opening opponent than the Wildcats. While coach Kerry Martin has to replace Player of the Year Hunter Simmons off the 6-0 team of the spring, there are still plenty of good players on that roster.
Du Quoin at Chester – Under the radar, here’s a potentially good matchup of former SIRR Mississippi foes. The Indians are looking to bounce back from a 1-4 mark in the spring, unusually poor by their standards.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 5-1 spring in their last year as a Black Diamond Conference school. This begins their existence as a Cahokia Conference program, which is a better fit for them geographically.
SIMMONS SPEAKS
New SIU Edwardsville men’s basketball coach Marty Simmons will be the featured speaker Wednesday night at the Southern Illinois Coaches Association’s annual dinner at Herrin Elks Club at 6:30 p.m.
Coach of the Year awards in all sports from the 2020-21 school year will also be given out at the meeting.