Prep Sports Notebook | Layne back on sideline at Pinckneyville

The charismatic Layne, known for wearing (and occasionally stomping) cowboy boots on the sideline, becomes the second major hire to land at a SIRR Mississippi school. Carterville enticed Nathan Emrick to leave Cobden, where he won seven straight Class 1A regional titles from 2012-18, and take over its rising program.

Between Pinckneyville, Carterville, 2018 Class 2A fourth place finisher Nashville and Du Quoin, SIRR Mississippi figures to be the best and deepest volleyball conference in 2021.

SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED

With Wednesday’s announcement from the IHSA that some fall sports would move to the spring and spring sports would move to the “summer,” athletic directors have gone to work designing new schedules.

Schools like Murphysboro and Fairfield released their new, tentative schedules on Twitter over the weekend. One of the casualties of the move to spring football and a reduced schedule appears to be the Jackson County rivalry between Murphysboro and Carbondale.

The Red Devils’ seven-game schedule, which was unveiled early Sunday morning, did not include the Terriers. Should that remain the case, it will pause a 102-game series that started in 1921 and included playoff rematches in 1988 and 1990.