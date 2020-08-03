Prep Sports Notebook | Layne back on sideline at Pinckneyville

If there is a high school volleyball season next March and April, Pinckneyville has found quite a replacement for Cathy Kohnen on the bench.
Former Murphysboro coach Mike Layne agreed last week to take the job, giving the Panthers a bench boss who in 20 years at his previous gig averaged nearly 26 wins a year and captured a whopping 11 regional titles.
Kohnen departed Pinckneyville last month to take a teaching job at Breese Central, although she won’t be coaching. She led the Panthers to their first 30-win season in 2019, which saw them reach a Class 2A sectional final before falling to Breese Mater Dei.
Layne won at least 20 games in each of his last 19 years at Murphysboro and never suffered a losing season, rolling up a 519-192-4 record. His best team was probably in 2009, when the Red Devils went 34-4 and won the only sectional title of his career.
Layne stepped down at Murphysboro in the spring of 2019. He spent last year as an assistant coach for Ed Allen at SIU.
At Pinckneyville, Layne inherits a pretty well-stocked cupboard. While the Panthers lost perhaps the area’s top setter, Elaine Shaneyfelt, to graduation, they return several hitters who can all dominate a match on a given night. Should they find even an adequate replacement for Shaneyfelt, they should contend in a stacked SIRR Mississippi.
The charismatic Layne, known for wearing (and occasionally stomping) cowboy boots on the sideline, becomes the second major hire to land at a SIRR Mississippi school. Carterville enticed Nathan Emrick to leave Cobden, where he won seven straight Class 1A regional titles from 2012-18, and take over its rising program.
Between Pinckneyville, Carterville, 2018 Class 2A fourth place finisher Nashville and Du Quoin, SIRR Mississippi figures to be the best and deepest volleyball conference in 2021.
SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED
With Wednesday’s announcement from the IHSA that some fall sports would move to the spring and spring sports would move to the “summer,” athletic directors have gone to work designing new schedules.
Schools like Murphysboro and Fairfield released their new, tentative schedules on Twitter over the weekend. One of the casualties of the move to spring football and a reduced schedule appears to be the Jackson County rivalry between Murphysboro and Carbondale.
The Red Devils’ seven-game schedule, which was unveiled early Sunday morning, did not include the Terriers. Should that remain the case, it will pause a 102-game series that started in 1921 and included playoff rematches in 1988 and 1990.
This would have been the 100th consecutive year of the series, but it will have to wait for the fall of 2021. Carbondale owns a 57-43-2 lead in the series, including a wild 32-29 victory last August at Doc Bencini Field as it erased a 29-12 third quarter deficit.
It appears that most schools are going to open on March 6 and play their first four games on Saturday afternoons, followed by Friday night games on April to close out the season. That would leave room for a couple of regional playoff games before the season ends on May 1.
SIMMONS TRANSFERS
Marion may have found a replacement for dual-threat quarterback Lucas Will if it gets to have a football season in 2021.
Hunter Simmons, who endured an 0-9 year at Mount Vernon but impressed scouts and opposing coaches with his physical skills, is transferring to the Rams’ South Seven Conference rival. The 6-4, 215-pound Simmons could step right into the lineup, and do so with a better supporting cast.
Jacob Lemming, the Midwest Director of Scouting for Prep Redzone, was impressed with what he saw from Simmons in a recent workout and went to Twitter to share his observations.
“His deep ball accuracy and touch are second to none in the state,” Lemming said. “He needs to clean up his footwork a bit, but the raw arm talent he poses is simply hard to find. I think this kid is a no-brainer FBS prospect, and I still have yet to figure out why he hasn’t picked any offers up.”
