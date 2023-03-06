The All-State teams have been announced by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for girls basketball. And there is most definitely some local representation.

AP Class 1A: Amiah Hargrove of Christopher and Alayna Kraus of Okawville were named AP First Team. Carly Foster of Gallatin County was named Second Team.

Honorable Mentions were: Grace Bishop-Edwards County, Abby Compton-Goreville, Jase Burkett-Woodlawn, Briley Rhodes-Okawville. Falling short of Honorable Mention, but receiving a single vote was Branca Adubato with Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia.

AP Class 2A: Amayah Doyle of Carterville-First Team. Ensley Tedeschi of Benton and Sophie Bormann of Massac County-Honorable Mention.

AP Class 3A: Jerzy Bittle of Marion and Justice Malone of Mount Vernon-Honorable Mention.

IBCA Class 1A First Team: Amiah Hargrove-Christopher, Alayna Kraus-Okawville, Abby Compton-Goreville, and Briley Rhodes-Okawville. Second Team: Megan Rennegarbe-Okawville. Third Team: Carly Foster-Gallatin County and Grace Bishop-Edwards County.

Class 2A First Team: Amayah Doyle-Carterville. Second Team: Ensley Tedeschi-Benton and Rylee Edwards-Fairfield. Special Mention: Braelyn Miller-Benton, Sophie Bormann-Massac County, and Sydney Rheinecker-Sparta.

Class 3A Second Team: Justice Malone-Mount Vernon. Special Mention: Jerzy Bittle-Marion.

STATE MEET

Watched my first girls state basketball tournament last week. What an eye opener it was. There were several outstanding teams competing at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena from Class 1A through 4A.

Okawville, located 10 miles north of Nashville, knocked off Christopher in the championship game in Class 1A, but the Rockets were so good that they defeated the 4A champion - O'Fallon - during the regular season.

Despite finishing second in 1A, the Bearcats can hold their heads high. They won 31 games and lost only four this season and advanced further than any Christopher sports team had advanced previously.

By my rough count, more than 500 Christopher fans made the three-and-a-half hour trip to Normal to root on the team. There was a sea of orange and blue in the designated cheering section and several signs supporting the team and Fathead photos of players. The community then welcomed home the Bearcats with a police and fire escort at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday and everyone gathered at the gym for one final round of celebration.

MCKENDREE-BOUND

Southern Illinois will be well represented this fall in college football as no fewer than eight athletes will compete at McKendree University.

Players committed to the Bearcats program include: The Southern Illinoisan's Player of the Year in Murphysboro running back Devon Clemons; Johnston City standout running back Isiah Watson; JC lineman Brock Baker, JC kicker Kaden Dover, Carterville defensive end Jordan Cordes, Carterville offensive lineman Eli Morse; Centralia defensive lineman Jaden Jones and Herrin tight end Jacob Hawk.

A Division II program, McKendree finished 5-6 this past fall.

Assistant coach Thomas Jenkins said he and the staff are "excited" about the new class of recruits, especially the Southern Illinois connection.

"Recruiting Southern Illinois kids is a big part of focus," Jenkins said. "We are building the foundation of our program around these kids and others. We have had success in past years with Southern Illinois kids and we expect to again."

Returning lettermen include Chase Thomas from Benton; Luca Gualdoni from Johnston City, and Shawn Reed of Centralia.

"We don't have a junior varsity team, so we're hoping some of these freshmen are able to step right in and play," Jenkins said. "These are all high-character kids, which fits our brand quite well."