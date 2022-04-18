Prep Sports Notebook | Marion churning out college quarterbacks

The Marion Wildcats are quickly becoming a quarterback factory for colleges it would appear.

Last school year (2020-21), it was Hunter Simmons, the senior transfer from Mount Vernon. In a COVID-19-shortened schedule of six games last spring, Simmons was nothing short of phenomenal.

He led the Wildcats to a 6-0 season (there was no postseason last year). He threw for 13 touchdowns and only one interception. He amassed 1,687 passing yards or 281 yards per game. He completed 64 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 124.

Now a freshman at SIU, Simmons is quickly moving up the depth chart for the Salukis and competed in the spring scrimmage this past Saturday in Carbondale.

"I didn't get a chance to see Hunter play much in practice last fall, but I have seen him quite a bit this spring and I can tell that he is much more comfortable in the offense now," said Wildcats coach Kerry Martin. "And when Hunter's comfortable, he begins to shine and starts to make progress."

Martin said Simmons is already on track to compete for the starting job this fall at SIU. And that's saying a lot considering how good a season Nic Baker had for the Dawgs.

"Hunter picks things up quickly and he's very smart. He is much improved in his command of the offense and I believe the Saluki coaches think very well of his potential."

And now another signal caller from MHS - junior Evan Noelle - is drawing some attention from four-year schools. Noelle made a campus visit to the University of Illinois over the weekend.

Last fall, the 6-foot-5 Noelle completed 71 percent of his passes (160-225 pass attempts). He threw for a stunning 2,596 yards and 28 touchdowns against only five interceptions. He finished with a 132 quarterback rating.

Noelle was even better in the postseason. In just three playoff games, he threw for 886 yards or 295 per game. It could be said that Noelle got better as the Wildcats faced better competition. He led Marion to a first-round home win over Metamora and followed up with a big road win at Mascoutah, and that was followed up by a heart-breaking quarterfinal round loss to state runner-up, Kankakee, on the road.

The University of Illinois took notice of Noelle's strong finish and invited the Marion junior to its spring practice last weekend in Champaign.

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky posted a photo of Noelle attending the Illini workout and said the future is bright for the young man.

"I think Evan's about to blow up," said Goodisky, meaning that the talented Wildcat athlete has a huge upside.

"He's getting a lot of looks in basketball, too, but I think his upside is significantly higher in football," Goodisky said. "His in-game adjustments are off the charts. That's what makes him a special player. He's drawing a lot of comparisons to former Marion standout Matt Brown (Illinois State University). And it doesn't hurt that Evan is an honors student and is very coachable."

Martin shares Goodisky's take.

"Evan is an interesting story. He was our JV quarterback and No. 1 backup to Hunter last spring as a sophomore. My expectations of him as our starting varsity quarterback last fall were a big unknown," Martin said. "To be honest, I didn't know just how good he could be.

"I was very protective of him in Week 1 at Herrin, but turned him loose against Jerseyville in Week 2 and he had an unbelievable game," Martin said. "He followed that up with a strong game against Highland in Week 3 and never looked back. He was also very effective at running the ball, which surprised me, but what impressed me the most was how he went through his reads so well. He just got better and better as the season continued. He's a very smart player."

