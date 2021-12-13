Prep Sports Notebook | Marion wins showdown against Massac County

MARION — The Marion Wildcats hadn't played in almost a full week when they took the court against Massac County on Saturday night.

The word almost is in there because their previous game was a late-night affair against Mascoutah at the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout.

And in that game, senior guard Trevor Jackson, who led the Wildcats in scoring in the spring season, broke his wrist. Marion played Massac knowing it would be the first game for 2-4 weeks without him.

Marion jumped out to a 13-point lead against the Patriots behind the hot shooting of Evan Noelle, then senior Rayzhaun Bardo took over in the second half as the Wildcats won 65-53 at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium to improve to 4-3.

Examining that record, the Wildcats have losses against two of the top Class 3A teams in the state — Peoria Notre Dame and undefeated Mascoutah — and also have a win over a ridiculously-good Herrin team and conference rival Cahokia.

And now they've knocked off the same Massac group that steamrolled its way through the Vienna Classic with a 5-0 record that included wins over Eldorado and Cobden.

"I told our guys after the game — be proud," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "Massac is going to win a lot of games. They're a physical team with some good guard play. So be proud of that."

Noelle hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first half, which ended with Marion leading 30-26. One of those triples gave the Wildcats a 17-4 lead, only to see Max Bremer convert a three-point play and Will Harmon bury a pair of his own 3s to quickly chop that margin down.

Bardo had scored six points in the first quarter to help build that early lead, then had a pair of huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when Marion had its lead trimmed to two but pushed it back to 11.

Bardo, who finished with 18 points before fouling out, was also brilliant as a passer, leading several crisp fast breaks, and also grabbed several key rebounds while playing strong defense.

"I told him I've been coaching him since his freshman year and that's the most complete game he's ever played in a Marion uniform," Gillespie said. "From the standpoint of just doing a lot. We threw some defensive responsibilities on him, he handled the ball, he made shots. Overall it was the best complete game he's ever played and we needed that."

Marion also got a season-high 16 points from senior Venson Newsom, which pushed his average to double digits at 10.0 points per game. Noelle finished with 16 and is now averaging 14.0 ppg, while Bardo also upped his average to 13.4 ppg.

With three proven scorers, strong inside play from Nehemiah Goodman and Bryson Burgess and help from guards Bryson Wilson and Kelly Pratt, the Wildcats have plenty to weather the storm until Jackson returns.

"We're trying to fill a lot of minutes by committee and sometimes that takes a little time," Gillespie said. "I thought we looked a lot sharper in the second half offensively and defensively."

Gillespie was especially proud of his team's defensive play in a game that took place what seemed like a month after taking Mascoutah to the wire and losing by three points.

It also came after Friday night's game at Belleville Althoff was wisely postponed with the region under a tornado watch — and later seeing the devastation that took place not too far away around the time the Wildcats were supposed to be nearby.

"It's been a long week," Gillespie said. "We lost a heartbreaker to Mascoutah and then it was a long week of school. The kids talked about it. Then having the game called off at Althoff was another weird thing for the week. To bounce back and play pretty well, I'm proud of them."

The Wildcats will now play Althoff at home on Jan. 15 and play at Althoff on Jan. 28. Also this Tuesday's game against Gateway Legacy Christian has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict and will not be made up.

One game involving South Seven teams was played Friday night in Centralia and the Orphans remained unbeaten with a win over Mount Vernon. Marion has yet to play either Centralia or Mount Vernon this season.

The Wildcats' next game is this Friday at Carbondale, although the Terriers (3-3) had to postpone their game this past Friday even before the bad weather arrived due to COVID-19 protocols.

And speaking of Marion and Carbondale, the pairings for the first Route 13 Christmas Classic, which has replaced the Carbondale Holiday Tournament, have been released.

The tournament begins with pool play at both schools on Dec. 28 and 29 before converging for four games at Marion on Dec. 30.

The Marion Pool opens with Marion (IL) playing Marion (Arkansas) and also includes Jacksonville and Du Quoin. The Carbondale Pool has the Terriers facing Springfield Southeast and includes Cairo and Paducah Tilghman.

Marion fans might recall Springfield Southeast is the team the Wildcats faced in the Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional in 2018.

Other upcoming tourneys announced their pairings recently, most notably the Eldorado Holiday Tournament, where the Herrin Tigers received the top seed for the event's 57th bracket. Massac County was given the second seed, followed by Hamilton County, Fairfield and Carterville.

