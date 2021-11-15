Prep Sports Notebook | Marion's Rhine heading to Austin Peay

Marion’s softball program is sending another player to the Division I ranks as of next year.

Karris Rhine announced on social media Friday that she will go to Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference. Rhine was one of the most powerful bats in a Wildcat lineup stacked from top to bottom last spring.

Marion won its first 20 games before suffering a sectional semifinal loss to eventual Class 3A champion Highland. The Wildcats’ lone run in the 6-1 setback came courtesy of a Rhine homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Rhine, who also plays on a travel ball team sponsored by Louisville Slugger, said on Twitter that the Austin Peay coaching staff made her choice easy. She also had a message for the doubters that provided her with motivation along the way.

“To all the people that said I couldn’t do it, thank you, and I will continue to prove you wrong,” she said.

The Governors posted a 27-16 record last spring, going 0-2 in the OVC Tournament.

ON THE DOTTED LINE

Among the many area athletes who have secured their college future since Wednesday is Harrisburg softball standout Kerrigan Payne. She inked on Monday with Three Rivers (Mo.) College. A hard-throwing lefthander, Payne is also a power bat in the Bulldogs’ lineup.

Carmi-White County senior Jessica Smith signed with John A. Logan to play volleyball. Smith was named Most Valuable Player in the Black Diamond Conference and helped the Bulldogs win the Fairfield Regional as they upset the host Mules in the championship match.

Another CWC standout, senior Oakley Gee, signed with the men’s golf program at Kentucky on Thursday. Gee didn’t play prep golf the last two years but was still rated a top 50 recruit nationally. He won consecutive sectional titles as a freshman and sophomore.

“He was a little bit under the radar, but his talent is undeniable,” said Kentucky coach Brian Craig of Gee in a press release on Monday. “He is one of the most disciplined and hard-working young men I have ever coached.”

LOCALS IN COLLEGE

Nashville product Bryce Bultman started his junior season at NCAA Division II McKendree on Friday night by pouring in 29 points in a 74-59 win over Michigan Tech. On Saturday, Carson Parker (Nashville) contributed 13 points to the Bearcats’ 75-62 victory over Northern Michigan.

Junior outside hitter Maddie Misner (Carbondale) logged eight kills and 10 digs Saturday in McKendree’s 3-0 home loss to Illinois-Springfield. Misner is third on the Bearcats with 155 kills, including a season-high 15 on Nov. 9 against Indianapolis.

Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) collected 43 assists and five service aces Saturday when Colorado School of Mines, ranked 10th in Division II, took a 3-0 win at South Dakota Mines. Stokes heads into postseason play this week with a whopping 4,262 assists in her career.

Tanner Eubanks (Sesser-Valier) caught a pass for nine yards Saturday as Greenville clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III football playoffs by thumping Minnesota-Morris 47-21. The Panthers (8-2) take a six-game winning streak into a first round matchup this week at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Keith Kiner (Chester), a sophomore at Three Rivers, has gotten a Division I offer from Louisiana-Monroe, a Sun Belt Conference program. The 6-6 Kiner is averaging 19.2 ppg and shooting 52 percent through five games for Three Rivers, which is 3-2.

Isaac Crabb (Harrisburg), who’s a sophomore at Wabash Valley Community College, officially signed on Thursday with Louisiana Tech. Crabb went 2-1 with a 1.93 earned run average over 23 1/3 innings last year, fanning 25 and allowing only 14 hits.

Kate Crombar (Carbondale) will continue her softball career in 2023 at SIU Edwardsville. Entering her sophomore year at Logan, Crombar belted 18 homers and drove in 60 runs last spring as the Volunteers reached the NAIA tourney in Yuma, Ariz.

