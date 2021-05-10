Prep Sports Notebook | Marion's Simmons commits to Salukis

It was apparent from his first pass of spring football that Hunter Simmons had the goods. He whizzed a 40-yard pass to Venson Newsom off a three-step drop March 19, kick-starting Marion’s 65-28 rout at Carbondale that opened a 6-0 season.

Now the kid who helped the Wildcats win the South Seven title is heading for the next level. He announced via Twitter on Friday that he’s committed to SIU, turning down preferred walk-on offers from a handful of FBS programs to go with the Salukis.

Marion coach Kerry Martin is confident that Simmons’ skill set will eventually translate to SIU.

“I’m confident that he’ll play well at the next level,” Martin said Saturday night. “I’m confident he can because of arm strength, poise and intelligence. What (coach) Nick (Hill) wants to do with him, he can do. There’s a very high ceiling and the best of him is yet to come.”

Simmons isn’t likely to play right away. Back in the SIU quarterback room in August will be Stone Labanowitz, who piloted a playoff-clinching win over Southeastern Louisiana and a first round victory at Weber State, and Nic Baker, who engineered the Salukis’ 38-14 rout of then-No. 1 North Dakota State on Feb. 27 in Carbondale.