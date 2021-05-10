Prep Sports Notebook | Marion's Simmons commits to Salukis

It was apparent from his first pass of spring football that Hunter Simmons had the goods. He whizzed a 40-yard pass to Venson Newsom off a three-step drop March 19, kick-starting Marion’s 65-28 rout at Carbondale that opened a 6-0 season.
Now the kid who helped the Wildcats win the South Seven title is heading for the next level. He announced via Twitter on Friday that he’s committed to SIU, turning down preferred walk-on offers from a handful of FBS programs to go with the Salukis.
Marion coach Kerry Martin is confident that Simmons’ skill set will eventually translate to SIU.
“I’m confident that he’ll play well at the next level,” Martin said Saturday night. “I’m confident he can because of arm strength, poise and intelligence. What (coach) Nick (Hill) wants to do with him, he can do. There’s a very high ceiling and the best of him is yet to come.”
Simmons isn’t likely to play right away. Back in the SIU quarterback room in August will be Stone Labanowitz, who piloted a playoff-clinching win over Southeastern Louisiana and a first round victory at Weber State, and Nic Baker, who engineered the Salukis’ 38-14 rout of then-No. 1 North Dakota State on Feb. 27 in Carbondale.
Simmons appreciates the opportunity he’ll have to learn from Labanowitz and Baker.
“Those guys are experienced,” Simmons said Sunday night. “I can learn from them, get in there and soak up some mileage and use it to help boost my career.”
IHSA changes format
The IHSA announced its sub-sectional assignments last week, along with a format change for regional and sectional games in baseball and softball.
There will not be pre-selected regional or sectional hosts this year. Instead, higher-seeded teams will host all regional games and teams at the top of the bracket will host sectional semifinals. The bottom team in each bracket will host sectional championship matchups.
Johnston City will host super-sectionals in 1A and 2A softball, with Mattoon getting hosting duties for 3A softball. The IHSA hasn’t yet determined host sites for super-sectionals in baseball.
In girls soccer, Pinckneyville will host a 1A sectional and Waterloo is hosting a 2A sectional. Teams listed atop their bracket will host regional semifinal matches, while the bottom team in a bracket will be the home team for a regional final.
Du Quoin will host 1A sectionals in boys and girls track. Chester gets to host a 1A boys sectional and Mascoutah has the 2A boys sectionals. Du Quoin and Belleville Althoff are hosts for 1A girls sectionals, while Salem gets the 2A girls sectionals.
The IHSA has yet to select sectional sites for boys tennis.
Locals in college
Brant Glidewell (Goreville) worked into the ninth inning Saturday to lead SIU Edwardsville to a 4-2 win at Jacksonville State, upping his record on the year to 6-1. Glidewell had a four-hit shutout going into the ninth, but a two-run homer ended that bid.
Glidewell lowered his earned run average to 3.21 despite not recording a strikeout. But he fetched 16 groundball outs, including a pair of double plays, and threw just 105 pitches.
Lexi King (Goreville) doubled twice Sunday when SIU Edwardsville’s softball team closed its season with a 9-1 rout of Belmont. King finished at .299 with two homers and 25 RBI while starting all 39 games for the Cougars, which won their final nine games but were left out of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament because they didn’t finish in the top four.
Grace Lueke (Hamilton County) batted .276 in 28 games and 76 at-bats as a freshman at SIUE with a homer and seven RBI. Lueke’s 11 walks ranked third on the team, helping boost her on-base percentage to .360.
Isaac Crabb (Harrisburg) is 2-1 with a save and a 2.05 ERA in 10 games and 22 innings for Wabash Valley College, which finished its regular season at 48-3 with 11 straight wins. Crabb fanned 24 and allowed only 13 hits.
The last word
“Javie actually made an out. I was surprised,” Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson said Friday after Javie Beal went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in a 7-0 win over Benton.