Prep Sports Notebook | Massac County vs. Benton game was special

I haven't seen too many high school basketball games better than the one I saw Friday.

The Massac County Patriots won a double-overtime thriller with host Benton, 76-75. It was all tied at 11 after one quarter and Massac led 28-24 at the half. Benton took the lead in the third quarter and held a three-point advantage at 42-39 going into the final period. The Rangers extended that lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter before the Patriots began to chip away at the deficit.

Isaac Hosman, who was recognized for scoring his 1,000th career point early in the fourth quarter, missed a free throw with a little over four seconds remaining and his team down by two. He then missed his second toss on purpose. Both teams fought for the rebound and the officials called a jump ball.

The possession arrow just happened to favor Massac. The ball was inbounded to Brady Cissell, who scored underneath the basket just ahead of the buzzer to tie the game at 59 and force an overtime period.

The lead went back-and-forth in the first overtime period. Lukas Wilson scored first for the Rangers. Brody Smallman countered with a 3-pointer to give the Patriots the lead at 62-61.

Wilson scored again, but Jackson Lee responded for Massac with a basket to tie it at 64. Isaac Billington canned a jumper to put the Rangers back on top at 66-64. Nick Melvin then had a chance to put the visitors away when he was fouled, but the senior missed both free throws.

That opened the door for Massac. Hosman was again fouled - this time with 4.1 seconds remaining. He made both tosses to force a second overtime.

Again, Benton raced to the lead in the second extra session on a basket by Wilson and free throw by Billington, 69-66.

Smallman answered for Massac with a basket, but Billington countered to give the Rangers a 71-68 lead,

Ian Higgerson scored for the Patriots to cut it to one once again at 71-70. Hosman added a layup for a 72-71 Massac lead. Billington tied the game at 72 with a free throw. Hosman made two free throws for a 74-72 lead. The Patriots scored again to increase the lead to four, but Landon Croslin drained a 3-pointer to pull the Rangers back within one. After a missed free throw, the Rangers had a chance to win the game, but couldn't get a shot off as time expired.

An instant classic.

LOCAL STANDINGS

In boys basketball, Mount Vernon is atop the South Seven Conference at 5-0. Centralia is on the Rams' heels at 4-1. Marion and Carbondale are both 2-3. Cahokia and Belleville Althoff are each 1-4.

In the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, Carterville is in first at 4-0. Pinckneyville is a step back at 3-1. Nashville is 2-2. Du Quoin is 1-3 and Anna-Jonesboro is 0-4.

In the Ohio Division of the River-to-River, Herrin, Massac County and Harrisburg are all 3-1. Murphyhsboro is 1-2. Benton is 1-3 and West Frankfort is 0-3.

In the Black Diamond Conference West Division, Vienna is a perfect 6-0. Johnston City is 4-1. Goreville is 2-1. Trico is 3-3. Sesser-Valier is 1-3. Christopher is 0-3 and Zeigler-Royalton is 0-5.

In the BDC East, Carmi-White County is 3-0. Flora is 3-1. Hamilton County and Eldorado are each 2-2. Fairfield is 1-3 and Edwards County is 0-3.

In the Greater Egyptian Conference, Crab Orchard is still unbeaten in league play at 3-0. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield is 3-1. Hardin County is 1-1. Gallatin County is 3-2. Pope County is 3-3. Galatia is 2-2. Carrier Mills is 1-4 and Thompsonville is 0-3.

In the South Egyptian Conference, Agape Christian is 5-0, while Meridian and Elverado are 4-0. Century and Joppa are 3-3. Shawnee and Cobden are 2-3. Egyptian is 0-5 and Dongola is 0-6.

In the Midland Trail Conference, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Clay City and Cisne are all undefeated. Woodlawn, Webber Township and Sandoval all have one loss.

In girls basketball, Mount Vernon is the only undefeated team in the South Seven Conference at 3-0. Belleville Althoff is 3-1. Centralia is 3-3. Marion is 2-3. Carbondale is 1-3 and Cahokia is 0-2.

In the River-to-River Conference, Benton is atop the leader board in the Ohio Division at 5-0. Harrisburg follows at 3-1. West Frankfort and Massac County are each 2-2. Herrin is 1-3 and Murphysboro is 0-5.

On the Mississippi side, Nashville is 3-0 to lead the pack. Pinckneyville is 3-1. Carterville is at 2-2. Du Quoin is at 1-2 and Anna-Jonesboro is at 0-4.

In the BDC West, Christopher is in first at 4-0 followed by Vienna at 4-1. Goreville stands at 1-2. Johnston City is 3-3 and Sesser-Valier/Waltonville is at 0-4.

Hamilton County is setting the pace in the BDC East with a 4-0 record. Edwards County is one game back at 3-1. Flora comes in at 3-2. Eldorado follows at 2-2.

Fairfield is 1-3. Carmi-White County is winless at 0-5.

Pope County is riding high in the Greater Egyptian Conference at 6-0 while Century, Meridian and Cobden are all undefeated in the South Egyptian Conference.