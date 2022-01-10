Prep Sports Notebook | 'Mid-Winter' hoops tournaments tipping off in region

The end of the year saw many excellent boys and girls holiday basketball tournaments with all the best local teams involved and only a few having to sit out because of COVID-19 protocols.

If you still want a full day of tournament action, 11 boys and five girls “mid-winter” tournaments are on tap over the next two weeks.

For the boys, the first one has already tipped off with the 58th annual Chester Invitational Tournament which began Monday. It continues every day through Thursday with the finals on Saturday. The eight-team field is strong with Chester, Waterloo Gibault Catholic, New Athens, Valmeyer, Lovejoy and three teams from Missouri in Perryville, Valle Catholic from Ste. Genevieve and Saxony Lutheran from Jackson.

Seven more begin next Monday and run through the 22nd. The 48th annual Benton Invitational Tournament, or more commonly known as the B.I.T., boasts Benton, Pinckneyville, Hamilton County, Meridian, Sesser-Valier and Vandalia with games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. with two sessions on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The 42nd Annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament (Jan. 17, 19, 21-22) has Carmi-White County, Fairfield and Harrisburg with two teams from Indiana in Evansville Day and Mount Vernon.

The 39th Annual Nashville Invitational Tournament (Jan. 17, 19, 21-22) has Nashville, Mascoutah, Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Metro-East Lutheran and Brentwood from St. Louis doing battle.

The 38th Annual City of Metropolis Superman Classic (Jan. 17-22) has a strong lineup led by Massac County, Carterville, Goreville and Century with two teams from Kentucky in Ft. Campbell and Graves County and one from Charleston, Missouri.

Three relatively new kids on the block also begin on the 17th. The 7th Annual Okawville Invitational Tournament (Jan. 17-18, 20-22) has Okawville, Columbia, Wesclin, Waterloo Gibault Catholic, Carlyle, Marquette, Roxana and Highland in the field.

The 5th Annual Egyptian Midwinter Classic (Jan. 17-22) has a field of Egyptian, Zeigler-Royalton, Elverado, Cobden, Shawnee, Dongola, Joppa and Agape Christian.

The newest is the 2nd Annual Johnston City Arrowhead Classic (Jan. 17-22) with a very strong local lineup of Johnston City, Du Quoin, Eldorado, Christopher and Anna-Jonesboro.

Two of the tournaments start on Jan. 18. The 57th Annual Sparta Midwinter Classic (Jan. 18-22) has Sparta, Murphysboro, Steeleville, Trico, Red Bud, Freeburg, Waterloo and Lovejoy from the Metro East area.

The 34th Annual West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic (Jan. 18, 21-22) field has West Frankfort, Marion, Herrin and Cairo.

The 70th Annual Salem Invitational Tournament (Jan. 19-22) has Salem, Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Effingham, Thornton Fractional North, Madison, East St. Louis and Champaign Central.

The girls begin Saturday with the 35th Highland Girls Basketball Tournament (Jan. 15, 17-20, 22) boasting a 16-team field led by undefeated Okawville with Highland, Nashville, Salem, Belleville West, Belleville East, O’Fallon, Alton, Triad, Collinsville, Teutopolis, Hillsboro, Civic Memorial, Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei and Taylorville.

The 23rd Annual Lady Eagle Winter Classic at Eldorado also begins on Saturday (Jan. 15, 17, 19-20, 22) featuring Eldorado, Vienna, Goreville, Harrisburg, Gallatin County, Fairfield, Carmi-White County and Joppa-Maple Grove.

The longest running local girls tournament starts next Monday in Carbondale with the 42nd Annual Mid-Winter Classic (Jan. 17-18, 20, 22) with Carbondale, Carterville, Marion, Mount Vernon, Massac County, Anna-Jonesboro and Vashon (MO) in the field.

The 24th Annual West Frankfort Girls Mid-Winter Classic also tips off Monday (Jan. 17, 19-20) with a field of West Frankfort, Herrin, Pinckneyville and Sesser-Valier.

The 2nd Annual Elverado Farmer Frenzy (Jan. 17-21) has Elverado, Johnston City, Century, Sparta, Galatia-Thompsonville, Pope County, Christ our Rock Lutheran and Webber.

