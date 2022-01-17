Prep Sports Notebook | Mount Vernon's Benson makes impact on the court

I have seen some phenomenal performances in boys basketball at Herrin's Memorial Gymnasium over the last 40 years.

Some came from Division I talents like Carbondale's Steven Bardo, Troy Hudson and Justin Dentmon; Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor; Pinckneyville's Shane Hawkins; Harrisburg's Tyler Smithpeters and Herrin's own Terrell White and Anthony Goodrum to name but a few.

Some were simply very good high school players like Tommy House and Calvon Clemons of Murphysboro; Jackson Connor of Marion; Amir Spann and Jackson Creel of Mount Vernon; as well as Herrin's own Shane Gooden, Michael Gavic, and Brandon Anthony.

But never have I seen a performance like that turned in by Mount Vernon's NJ Benson on Saturday night at Herrin.

The 6-foot-8 senior center for the Rams was a one-man wrecking crew against the Tigers. He scored all of his team's first-quarter points and finished with 31 of his team's 49 points in a hard-fought 49-39 victory. He was 12-of-14 from the field (86 percent), including 2-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was also 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Missouri State University recruit not only knocked down two 30-foot jumpers, which left the large crowd stunned, but he added a behind-the-back cradling sprint-down-the-lane slam that dropped jaws everywhere. He finished with three dunks and six offensive rebound baskets.

"NJ had a great first half, where he did the majority of our scoring," said Rams coach Tim Holloway. "I thought we ran our offense very well and got him some good looks around the basket. NJ also made some 3s and a few putbacks. He can score in a lot of ways. In the second half, Herrin made some adjustments defensively, which made it a little tougher on him."

Benson is presently averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds a game. On Saturday, he had 13 rebounds to go along with his 31 points.

Holloway said Benson definitely has a Division 1 body and should only improve.

"As long as NJ continues to work hard, he will develop into just the kind of player Missouri State would like him to be at the next level."

Count Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz among those who are impressed with Benson.

"He's pretty special," said Shurtz, who tried a variety of ways to slow down the scoring machine.

None worked.

"What surprised me was his ability to shoot so well from the perimeter. The only other player I can think of that gave us this many problems to defend was Ray'Sean Taylor of Collinsville a couple of years ago. Benson was simply a bad mismatch for us. He is an absolute hoss. Just so dominant the other night."

SPEAKING OF HERRIN

The Tigers' win streak of eight games was snapped by the Rams. Herrin, now 11-5 overall, was one of the hottest teams in the region going into the Mount Vernon game. Herrin is led by 6-foot-2 junior forward Haydon Mayer, averaging 15 points per game and five rebounds. Mayer, sporting a little bit of an unorthodox delivery in his shot, is one of those players who will take and can hit the mid-range jumper of 12-to-17 feet, as well as from beyond the arc.

Area hoop fans may also want to get a close-up look at Tigers' freshman guard Kyrese Lukens (12 points per game), whose ability to handle the ball and penetrate the lane at 5-foot-10 and shoot the rock from beyond the arc make him a special talent, probably the best freshman guard I have seen play at Herrin.

In fact, the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference is loaded with outstanding underclassman guards. In addition to Lukens and Herrin sophomore sharpshooter Exavier Williams, there are other noteworthy performers such as sophomores Isaiah Hosman and Will Harmon from Massac County; sophomore Tevin Godsey of Harrisburg; sophomores Nick Melvin and Isaac Billington of Benton; Murphysboro sophomore Karmelo Abernathy; and West Frankfort sophomore Keagan Bowers.

BEARCATS SENSATION

I had the opportunity to see Christopher sophomore Amiah Hargrove play for the first time this past week, and let me tell you, she is an amazing player. Standing 6-foot-2, Hargrove can post up down low and score along the baseline with the best of them, or take her game out to the perimeter and launch 3s. She handles the ball extremely well for her size and has a soft shooting touch.

Everything looks so effortless with her.

"I think Amiah is just now growing into her body," said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. "She's averaging 24.3 points a game for us, which is exactly half of the 48 points we are averaging as a team. She is also averaging 11.5 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist per game. She's also shooting 82 percent from the free-throw line."

Not surprisingly, the Bearcats are surging as a team behind Hargrove, improving to 14-3 overall and remain unbeaten in the Black Diamond Conference.

Shurtz said that Hargrove has already been offered full scholarships from the University of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. One school noticeably absent from that list - the one closest to home - Southern Illinois University.

"All I can say is that I have not personally spoken with anyone representing SIU," Shurtz said. "Amiah is only a sophomore, so they could be waiting, but these other schools are not waiting around. They're jumping right in and making their offer. They want an impact player, which is what Amiah can be. I would think SIU would want an impact player for their program, too."

Shurtz said Hargrove has not made any verbal commitment to anyone at this time.

Amiah's father, Anthony Hargrove, is a former NFL lineman with the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Rams, who also happens to coach the varsity football team at Christopher.

