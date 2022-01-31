Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville’s Cole sets school record

Last Thursday, when Nashville and Carterville battled it out for the SIRR Mississippi Division girls basketball crown, senior Alyssa Cole was recognized for becoming Nashville’s career leader in free throws made - a record she broke four games earlier on Jan. 18 at the Highland Tournament against Belleville East when she surpassed Karly Stanowski’s record of 386 set in 2018.

“My middle school coach always told us that free throws win games and I took that to heart,” Cole said. “Actually, most of my career points are off of free throws. When I can’t get anything to fall, I tend to try to draw a foul and get to the free throw line where I am most comfortable. If I’m not shooting free throws, I’m not playing good.”

In fact, during the game Cole proved her free throw prowess was no fluke, but ironically, she missed her first free throw attempt. She recovered and made her second and as the Lady Lions kept fouling her, she finished the game by making nine straight.

“I went to the line thinking I just got this award, so I better make it,” Cole said. “I have a really good rhythm I’ve been doing for a while when I shoot free throws and on that first one I messed up and didn’t look up at the basket when I usually do and that threw me off. My routine is to when I get to the line I dribble three times then I look down at the ground and take a deep breath and as soon as I let out my breath, I look at the basket and shoot it.”

When you look at the Nashville girls basketball record book you will find the name Jennifer York, who played from 1986 to 1990, as the greatest scorer in the history of the program and the holder of seven scoring records.

People who aren’t Nashville fans might not know Alyssa Cole is Jennifer York’s proud daughter.

When mother Jennifer graduated she was and still is the girls record holder in most points-career (1,555), most points-season (633), most points-game (34), scoring average-career (15.2 in 102 games), most field goals made-career (667) and most field goals made-season (275) and is tied for the season record in scoring average (20.4).

When daughter Alyssa graduates, she will not only hold the girls record for free throws made making it eight girls records for the athletic family, but she will have done something her acclaimed mother never did — holding the school record for free throws, having surpassed Lucas O’Rear’s boys record of 401 set in 2007.

“Honestly I didn’t know I was near the record,” Cole said. “I know I’m pretty good at free throws, but I don’t think about records as long as we’re winning.”

In addition, the acorn didn’t fall from the tree as Alyssa joined her mother as a great scorer in her own right becoming a member of the 1,000 Point Club during last year’s COVID-19 shortened 14-game season.

“I’m built like my mother and most people think I look just like her, too,” Cole said.

Who knows? If the 2020-21 season had been of normal length, daughter Alyssa might have threatened or surpassed mother Jennifer’s career scoring record. As it is, she still might break one of her mother’s records for single game scoring considering she came within one point of tying it against Collinsville at the beginning of the season.

Alyssa has at least four more years to continue to hone her shooting skills when she goes to Parkland College this fall.

State Bowling Championships

The first of the 2021-22 winter sports state championships was held over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon when the best prep bowlers in the state hit the lanes for the state boys bowling tournament.

The six-time state qualifying Herrin Tigers were the only local team to advance the state tournament after finishing third at the regionals and fourth at the sectionals.

After the first day of the state finals, the Tigers were in 14th place, missing the cut for the finals by 109 pins.

There were four local bowlers who advanced to the finals as individuals, including senior Jayden Vorhes and junior Logan Ventura from Herrin. Also advancing was freshman Evan Flath from Carterville and junior Evan McDermott from Harrisburg.

Congratulations to Vorhes, who finished 23rd out of the 75 finalists with a 215.5 average just 15 behind the state champion’s average of 230.5. Ventura finished 43rd (204.8), McDermott 64th (199.0) and Flath 70th (196.7).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0