Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville's Blazier verbals with San Diego

Athletic director Greg Goodley said on Twitter that the school would make a decision in November whether to go through with the tourney.

The obstacle the Saline County school faces is restrictions set by the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office that limit the number of spectators at each event. There’s also the little matter of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor J.B. Pritzker approving a move from Level 2 to Level 3 for basketball, which is currently considered a medium-risk sport.

Medium-risk sports are only allowed to scrimmage among each other, but can’t play games. Players might also have to wear masks while playing. Some coaches have already expressed concern about that.

Gerlach replaces Dupree

Kyle Gerlach is the new football coach at Sparta, replacing Ron Dupree, who went 2-7 each of the last two years.

Gerlach takes on one of the toughest jobs in the area. Hampered by the lowest enrollment in SIRR Mississippi, the Bulldogs haven’t made the playoffs since 1992 and have just one winning season since 1994, a 5-4 2015 under current Murphysboro assistant Rob Kirk.

There is good news on the horizon for Sparta, though. It will join the Cahokia Conference next year along with former SIRR Mississippi rival Chester, which should give it a chance to better compete because it will be placed in a division with schools similar to it in enrollment.

