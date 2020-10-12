Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville's Blazier verbals with San Diego

What do most people do with spam mail in their email? That’s why they made the delete button, right?
Ian Blazier’s spam mail might have earned him a nearly-full ride scholarship to one of the premier college baseball programs on the West Coast.
The rising junior at Nashville announced Friday night that he’s verbally committed to the University of San Diego, capping a process of about a year and a half that started with Blazier clicking the spam feature of his email account.
There, he saw information about a prospect camp at USD, a West Coast Conference power with facilities nice enough to serve as the alternate training site for the San Diego Padres during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
With an uncle who lives 10 minutes from campus in scenic Solana Beach, Blazier already knew about life on the Pacific Ocean. When he stepped on the USD campus, he understood immediately why San Diego is known as America’s Finest City.
“Fell in love when I visited the campus,” Blazier said Sunday night. “It’s a great academic school. The education I’m going to receive is indescribable. You know there’s always a life after baseball.”
That being said, baseball is the reason Blazier is going to get his education mostly paid. He said that he got an 80 percent ride from USD, an indication of what Toreros coach Rich Hill thinks of his potential.
The Toreros, who were 12-4 in 2020 before COVID-19 ended their season in mid-March, can recruit the nucleus of a championship contender simply by staying in the 619 area code. But they do make occasional forays outside Southern California for talent.
Blazier’s speed, smooth swing and versatility were attractive for several programs. The 5-11, 165-pound hitter estimates he’s gained about 50 pounds since his freshman year at Nashville.
Pushing Blazier over the top was earning a spot on one of the nation’s top travel ball programs, U.S. Elite.
“That’s what opened the door for me,” he said. “They get guys seen and they have great connections. I’ve seen guys all over the country who are great players, and it’s helped in humbling myself.”
Should a baseball season get played in May and June, Blazier figures to be part of one of the area’s best teams. In Blazier, John A. Logan commit Gavin Baldwin and smooth senior shortstop Cole Malawy, the Hornets have a nucleus any team would love to field.
“If we get to play,” Blazier said, “we have the potential to be really good.”
Eldorado holds out hope
While most of the premier Christmas week basketball tournaments have been canceled for the season, Eldorado is still hoping to play its annual Holiday Tournament.
Athletic director Greg Goodley said on Twitter that the school would make a decision in November whether to go through with the tourney.
The obstacle the Saline County school faces is restrictions set by the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office that limit the number of spectators at each event. There’s also the little matter of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor J.B. Pritzker approving a move from Level 2 to Level 3 for basketball, which is currently considered a medium-risk sport.
Medium-risk sports are only allowed to scrimmage among each other, but can’t play games. Players might also have to wear masks while playing. Some coaches have already expressed concern about that.
Gerlach replaces Dupree
Kyle Gerlach is the new football coach at Sparta, replacing Ron Dupree, who went 2-7 each of the last two years.
Gerlach takes on one of the toughest jobs in the area. Hampered by the lowest enrollment in SIRR Mississippi, the Bulldogs haven’t made the playoffs since 1992 and have just one winning season since 1994, a 5-4 2015 under current Murphysboro assistant Rob Kirk.
There is good news on the horizon for Sparta, though. It will join the Cahokia Conference next year along with former SIRR Mississippi rival Chester, which should give it a chance to better compete because it will be placed in a division with schools similar to it in enrollment.
