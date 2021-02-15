Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville's Harre joins the 500 club

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Tori Schullian (Herrin) waited patiently for a chance to make her mark on the SIU softball team. When she got her chance on Sunday, Schullian let her bat do the talking.

The sophomore went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI in the Salukis’ 6-0 blanking of Murray State, capping a 3-0 weekend at Southern Mississippi’s season-opening tournament. That matched her hit total from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Schullian got 22 at-bats in 14 games.

“Tori is the type of player who doesn’t complain,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. “She just goes out and plays hard when she gets the chance. She’s a team player.”

While Schullian made noise with her bat, former SIRR Ohio opponent Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) delivered with her bat and arm Saturday in the nightcap of Southeast Missouri State’s doubleheader at Auburn.

Davis gunned down a basestealer at second with a perfect throw from her knees to stop a threat, then boosted the RedHawks into a 1-1 tie in the sixth by stroking an RBI double to left. She finished 2 for 3 in her first start of the year, but SEMO lost 5-1.

Madeline Rider (Harrisburg) will have to wait a few days to start her season at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers’ trip to Georgia Southern was wiped out by inclement weather. Rider played just four games last year before COVID-19 scrapped the season.

