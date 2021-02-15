Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville's Harre joins the 500 club

Wayne Harre’s parents had a word of advice for him once upon a time.
“Cows ain’t getting milked sitting down,” they said.
Years later, Harre understands what they were saying. Opponents of Nashville basketball teams wish he had never comprehended the lesson.
On Friday night, Harre notched his 500th career win when the Hornets dumped Sparta 80-30. Naturally, he wasted little time getting started on the second 500. Nashville routed Du Quoin 65-36 Saturday night to cap a 3-0 opening week.
“When I got started in 2001 as the girls basketball coach, I wasn’t thinking about getting to 500 wins for sure,” he said Monday.
Hard work has been a staple of any Harre-coached team and that’s been especially true in this pandemic season. Because Nashville is located in COVID region 4, it was among the last schools in the state to be able to practice full bore.
Region 4 didn’t graduate into Phase 4 until Feb. 4, five days before the Hornets opened the year with a 58-36 win at Anna-Jonesboro.
“I’ll bet we haven’t even had four full practices before we started the season,” Harre said. “All we could do was non-contact drills before we got to Phase 4. I’m pleasantly surprised by how we’ve played so far.”
The most impressive thing about Harre’s 501 wins is that they’re accompanied by only 95 losses, a winning percentage of just over 81 percent. The IHSA website doesn’t track coaches’ winning percentage in their careers, only the total of wins, but it’s hard to imagine too many coaches doing better than 81 percent.
THE WEEK AHEAD: There was once a writer at a small weekly newspaper in southwest Virginia who once penned during basketball season, “Since the games are played indoors, snowy roads can create problems.”
Well, even though it’s against the rules to fling a snowball at an open 3-point shooter, the snow figures to be the star of this week’s action, or lack thereof. Monday's heavy snow will probably wipe out a good chunk of the schedule.
Among the games that could be affected is a tasty clash in Nashville on Tuesday, where Harre’s defense-minded Hornets try to figure out a way to slow down Eli Downen and 4-1 Carterville. On Saturday night, the Lions scored perhaps the biggest win in coach Shane Hawkins’ fifth year at the helm, stopping previously-unbeaten Pinckneyville 45-38.
Other big games on the schedule this week include the Massac County girls traveling to Benton on Thursday night, the Nashville boys’ yearly trip down Highway 127 to face Pinckneyville on Friday evening and Mount Vernon’s boys visiting Marion on Friday night.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Tori Schullian (Herrin) waited patiently for a chance to make her mark on the SIU softball team. When she got her chance on Sunday, Schullian let her bat do the talking.
The sophomore went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI in the Salukis’ 6-0 blanking of Murray State, capping a 3-0 weekend at Southern Mississippi’s season-opening tournament. That matched her hit total from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Schullian got 22 at-bats in 14 games.
“Tori is the type of player who doesn’t complain,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. “She just goes out and plays hard when she gets the chance. She’s a team player.”
While Schullian made noise with her bat, former SIRR Ohio opponent Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) delivered with her bat and arm Saturday in the nightcap of Southeast Missouri State’s doubleheader at Auburn.
Davis gunned down a basestealer at second with a perfect throw from her knees to stop a threat, then boosted the RedHawks into a 1-1 tie in the sixth by stroking an RBI double to left. She finished 2 for 3 in her first start of the year, but SEMO lost 5-1.
Madeline Rider (Harrisburg) will have to wait a few days to start her season at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers’ trip to Georgia Southern was wiped out by inclement weather. Rider played just four games last year before COVID-19 scrapped the season.