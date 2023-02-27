Congratulations to first-year head coach Hayden Carter and the Christopher Lady Bearcats on winning their first-ever sectional championship this past Thursday on their home floor over Edwards County.

Junior Amiah Hargrove fired in 30 points to pace the offense as the Cats improve to 29-3 overall. They played Neoga on Monday night in the Effingham St. Anthony Super-Sectional with a trip to the state finals on the line.

Congrats also to regional winners in boys basketball, including the Meridian Bobcats, Weber Township Trojans, Gallatin County Hawks, and Wayne City Indians in Class 1A. That quartet will gather at the Gallatin County Sectional this week.

In Class 2A, Carterville, Massac County, Pinckneyville and Breese Central all posted regional title wins and advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional this week.

In Class 3A, Mount Vernon and Centralia, along with East St. Louis and Troy Triad advance to the Centralia Sectional.

WRESTLING

Congrats also to Anna-Jonesboro’s Zoee Sadler and Goreville’s Alivia Ming, who each placed second at the girls state wrestling meet this past weekend. Not to be overlooked is Mikah Merrill, also of Goreville, who placed sixth.

TURNING TO A SPRING SPORT

The Marion Wildcats captured the Roger Minton Early Indoor Invite hosted by Marion on Saturday.

The Wildcats tallied 101 team points to finish ahead of second-place Mount Vernon, which totaled 73.

Marshall County, Kentucky was third followed by McCracken County, Kentucky, Harrisburg, Newton, Herrin, SIUE Charter School, Carbondale, Roxana, Madison, Benton, Pinckneyville, Fairfield, Vienna, Murphysboro, Carterville, and Du Quoin.

Event winners were:

60 meter dash (Chris Nelson of Herrin in 7.00 seconds)

200 meter dash (Charles Shaw of SIUE Charter School in 23.58 seconds)

400 meter dash (Hayden Lees of Marion in 52.17 seconds)

800 meter run (Trey Mygatt of Mount Vernon in 2:03.16)

1600 meter run (Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville in 4:28.53)

3200 meter run (Ben Wollard of Carbondale in 10:43.04)

60 meter hurdles (Tony Keene of Harrisburg in 8.81 seconds)

4x200 relay (Mount Vernon in 1:36.08)

4x400 relay (Marion in 3:38.91)

4x800 relay (Marshall County in 8:18.27)

High jump (Landon Webb of Vienna at 6-foot-2)

Long jump (Charles Shaw of SIUE Charter School in 20 and ¼ feet)

Triple jump (Jhyran Roby of Madison at 41 feet, 3 inches)

Pole vault (Caleb Joyce of McCracken County at 14 feet)

Shot put (Maurice Marvin of Marion at 50 feet, 6 ¼ inches)