Prep Sports Notebook | Palmer leaving his mark, Doyle scores 1,000th point

Ken Palmer doesn't know the meaning of rest or relaxation. He would much rather stay busy, thank you.

A native of Villa Ridge who graduated from Mounds Township High School in 1957, the soon-to-be 83-year-old Palmer has etched his name into the Illinois High School Association record books by officiating basketball and baseball games for a remarkable 62 seasons.

While the vast majority of octogenarians would be simply happy to walk upright without the aid of a cane or walker, Palmer is hustling up and down the basketball court, officiating ballgames on an almost nightly basis.

This week, for example, he was scheduled to work Monday at Herrin; Tuesday at Joppa; Wednesday at Johnston City; Thursday at Elverado; Friday at Meridian and Saturday at Goreville. His work ranges from junior high boys and girls games to high school boys and girls games. On some occasions, he works both games of a doubleheader - junior varsity and varsity. In the spring, he works baseball and softball games.

"I enjoy it. Being around the kids keeps me young," said Palmer, who has resided in Union County (Dongola) since the 1980s. "I have an artificial knee and arthritis in my fingers, but I feel pretty good overall. Basketball has always been my favorite sport to officiate because I played basketball in high school, but baseball is a close second. I have worked both sports since 1959. I picked up softball much later on. I think this will be my 26th or 27th year in that sport."

Palmer said he was paid $2.50 to work a junior varsity game in 1959 and anywhere between $5 and $7 to work a varsity game a couple of years later. Today, the pay varies from school district to school district, but a single night's pay is generally in the neighborhood of $100.

Palmer, who credits former Meridian High School boys basketball coach Jim Byassee with getting him involved in officiating, said he worked only junior varsity games the first couple of years before finally getting his first crack at varsity games.

"I don't think I'm the oldest official on record, but I believe I have worked the most years," Palmer said. "I wish there were more young people involved in officiating. I think a lot of them get turned off by the yelling and complaining by coaches and fans. To be honest, some parents are just crazy these days. A friend of mine had a parent attack him after one game. I've had run-ins with fans, too. It's ridiculous. I recently heard that there have already been 20 fans ejected from basketball games this season at the junior high level here in Southern Illinois. And people wonder why there is a shortage of officials."

Herrin High School Athletic Director Andrew Anderson said he's glad to see Palmer still active.

"I think it's amazing that Ken is able to call all these games at his age. And he's been doing it for a very long time. It (his work) is something that he should be recognized for," said Anderson.

Palmer, a retired activities technician from Choate Mental Health, said he hasn't decided when it will be time for him to put his whistle in a drawer and walk away from officiating.

"Honestly, I don't know," he said. "I already have 15 games scheduled for next year."

BREAKING BARRIERS

Not too many basketball players are gifted enough to score more than 1,000 points in their high school career, but a Carterville girl joined that exclusive club this past week. Senior guard Alecia Doyle sailed past that big number with a field goal early in the third period at home last Tuesday against Massac County.

Doyle is averaging 18 points per game and has accepted a scholarship to play ball next year at Southeast Missouri State.

"Alecia leads by example," said Lions head coach Todd Rogers. "She works incredibly hard at the game. She is often in the gym for hours at a time. She puts in the time because she wants to be successful at what she does best and develop new skills as you would expect from a Division I recruit."

Rogers pointed out that Doyle was cheated out of half a season when the schedule was cut short earlier this calendar year due to COVID-19. Had Doyle been able to play those games, there is little doubt in his mind that she would finish her prep career much closer to 1,500 points.

SPEAKING OF COVID-19

The Herrin High School girls basketball team had to forfeit a River-to-River Conference (Ohio Division) game this past week to Benton because some team members were affected.

According to new league bylaws adopted before the school year, any team that has to miss a game due to COVID-19 must now forfeit that game. There is no rescheduling of the contest. Tigers coach Chris Roberts wasn't too fond of the ruling, explaining that the season is young and that there are ample opportunities to reschedule a league game. That said, the decision stood and the opponent - Benton Rangerettes - was the beneficiary.

CONGRATS ARE IN ORDER

Murphysboro, Benton and Du Quoin all captured boys basketball tournament titles this past week. The Red Devils defeated Steeleville in the championship game at Trico to capture their seventh straight Bozarth trophy. The Rangers beat out host Goreville, going a perfect 4-0 with wins over Johnston City, Anna-Jonesboro, Hamilton County and Goreville and the Indians won their own Tip-Off Classic, defeating Carmi-White County, Red Bud, West Frankfort and Cairo.

