Prep Sports Notebook | Parking lot practices for Herrin volleyball

Talking on the phone with a writer Monday, Herrin volleyball coach Karen Jurich expressed one wish.
“I hope our entire season isn’t eight practices in a parking lot,” she said.
Of all the things that high school programs have been forced to do to get workouts, practices and contact days in amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers’ volleyball team has probably ranked at the top of the list when it comes to creativity.
With IHSA directives constantly changing due to advice from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governors’ Office, Jurich’s team was forced into extended inactivity until July 3. That’s when the IHSA shifted into Phase 4, allowing sport-specific workouts and contact days to begin two days later.
Herrin got about a half-day in the gym, according to Jurich, before new orders came in. The bothersome one to her and administration concerned wearing masks indoors.
“Our administration didn’t want conditioning with masks on, and the IHSA said we had to have masks on inside the building,” she said. “It’s all been a mess from the beginning. I felt like I wanted to have the entire team involved or no one at all.
“And they said we had to stay on school grounds to work out. Hence, the parking lot.”
As one could imagine, the conditions haven’t been easy. A hot July, complete with plenty of sunshine and not much rain until last week, have left players sweating and squinting through the sun in order to play.
But Jurich has been appreciative of their dedication and commitment to a cause they might not even get to take up in another month. The IHSA is expected to announce the recommendations of the IDPH and Governor’s Office on Wednesday. Most experts don’t expect fall sports to be played this fall.
“I can’t say enough about the kids in the program,” she said. “Not only do they show up, they show up and they are enthusiastic. They share a love of volleyball. We can’t control whatever the final decision is, but I hope something will get worked out, whether it’s the fall or the spring.”
KOHNEN DEPARTS
Just before the start of the school year, Pinckneyville finds itself looking for a volleyball coach.
Cathy Kohnen is leaving after five successful seasons to take a job as a science teacher and Scholar Bowl coach at Breese Central. Kohnen led the Panthers to their first 30-win year in 2019, when they reached a Class 2A sectional final before losing to Breese Mater Dei.
“She has been a tremendous teacher, leader and coach for our students,” said Pinckneyville athletic director/boys basketball coach Bob Waggoner in a Facebook post on Thursday night. “(Central) is getting a great addition to its staff. Best of luck.”
Pinckneyville won a regional title in 2017 and could have captured another one in 2018, when it went 27-8 and shared the SIRR Mississippi regular season title with Nashville. But the Panthers were kicked out of the IHSA State Series after exceeding the maximum number of regular season matches.
Whoever replaces Kohnen inherits a roster that should challenge for another conference title, if and when the season is played. Pinckneyville boasts excellent depth across its front row, and only needs to identify a replacement for setter Elaine Shaneyfelt to perhaps threaten 30 wins again.
NORMAN WINS
Need any more proof that Benton sophomore Cy Norman is headed for big things in his golf career? Try this: At the age of 15, Norman won the Benton Country Club Gold Cup championship on Sunday.
Norman finished at 10 under par, edging Andrew Mitchell by a stroke for the championship.
