Prep Sports Notebook | Parking lot practices for Herrin volleyball

As one could imagine, the conditions haven’t been easy. A hot July, complete with plenty of sunshine and not much rain until last week, have left players sweating and squinting through the sun in order to play.

But Jurich has been appreciative of their dedication and commitment to a cause they might not even get to take up in another month. The IHSA is expected to announce the recommendations of the IDPH and Governor’s Office on Wednesday. Most experts don’t expect fall sports to be played this fall.

“I can’t say enough about the kids in the program,” she said. “Not only do they show up, they show up and they are enthusiastic. They share a love of volleyball. We can’t control whatever the final decision is, but I hope something will get worked out, whether it’s the fall or the spring.”

KOHNEN DEPARTS

Just before the start of the school year, Pinckneyville finds itself looking for a volleyball coach.

Cathy Kohnen is leaving after five successful seasons to take a job as a science teacher and Scholar Bowl coach at Breese Central. Kohnen led the Panthers to their first 30-win year in 2019, when they reached a Class 2A sectional final before losing to Breese Mater Dei.