Prep Sports Notebook | Pete Gordon named new girls basketball coach at Goreville

Goreville High School has found its new girls basketball coach in former West Frankfort and Thompsonville boys coach Pete Gordon.
“I’m really excited,” Gordon said on Monday. “This is a great opportunity for me. I live in Marion and my wife teaches at Marion High School, so this was a no brainer in terms of situation and a great opportunity for me to finish my career in Goreville.”
Gordon will also teach Physical Education classes at GHS replacing Theron Rushing. He’ll take over for longtime coach Mike Helton after 28 seasons and take over a roster that finished 9-8 in 2021.
“I’ve always admired what Mike has done there with the girls,” Gordon said. “I’m honored to have an opportunity to step in and keep that thing moving forward.”
Gordon, a 1991 graduate of West Frankfort High School, won 48 games at Thompsonville between 2018 and 2019 before coaching the Redbirds to a 9-33 record over the past two years.
After assisting under current Goreville boys basketball coach and athletic director Todd Tripp in 2012, Gordon looks forward to building upon Helton’s success of 512 career wins, five sectional titles, 11 regional titles and 15 conference titles dating back to 1994.
“The girls that grow up in Goreville are taught about basketball at an early age,” Gordon said. “They’re a fabric of the community and they do it the right way. With Christopher riding (Amiah) Hargrove and Vienna being good, we’re certainly going to have our hands full in a proven Black Diamond West Conference.”
Gordon said his relationship with Tripp and the rest of the Goreville community made a large impact on his decision. The two regional championships he won under Tripp as an assistant is the type of success he’s most eager to bring to the girls program.
“I have a great relationship with the Goreville family,” Gordon said. “Todd and I have known each other for years and that relationship predated me going there nine years ago. We grew up at Century High School together, I’ve filled in P.E. roles and coached as his assistant. I played basketball with his brother and with Superintendent Dr. (Steve) Webb.
Those relationships springboarded Gordon to Thompsonville where he enjoyed nearly six years of coaching before his last two in West Frankfort.
Gordon began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Blackburn College, where his 1993 women's team won the National Small College Athletic Association Championship. He looks at making the transition from coaching boys to girls as a challenge he’s well equipped for.
“I’ve bounced around everywhere in my career,” Gordon said. “So, my coaching approach is no different. My thoughts on basketball are to play fast, man-to-man defense and it fits perfectly with what Mike has done with Goreville.”
One change on Gordon’s wish list is to have a normal offseason. Coming off back-to-back losing seasons in West Frankfort, he wants to get back to that summertime setting of maturing with his players and creating relationships that were hard to come by amidst COVID-19 health regulations.
“One thing us coaches had to keep thinking about this year was that there wasn’t a summer with the team,” Gordon said. “It was different in that regard, and playing in masks was hard to get fired up about. I’m a competitor and want to keep getting better and better.”
