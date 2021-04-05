Prep Sports Notebook | Pete Gordon named new girls basketball coach at Goreville

Gordon said his relationship with Tripp and the rest of the Goreville community made a large impact on his decision. The two regional championships he won under Tripp as an assistant is the type of success he’s most eager to bring to the girls program.

“I have a great relationship with the Goreville family,” Gordon said. “Todd and I have known each other for years and that relationship predated me going there nine years ago. We grew up at Century High School together, I’ve filled in P.E. roles and coached as his assistant. I played basketball with his brother and with Superintendent Dr. (Steve) Webb.

Those relationships springboarded Gordon to Thompsonville where he enjoyed nearly six years of coaching before his last two in West Frankfort.

Gordon began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Blackburn College, where his 1993 women's team won the National Small College Athletic Association Championship. He looks at making the transition from coaching boys to girls as a challenge he’s well equipped for.

“I’ve bounced around everywhere in my career,” Gordon said. “So, my coaching approach is no different. My thoughts on basketball are to play fast, man-to-man defense and it fits perfectly with what Mike has done with Goreville.”