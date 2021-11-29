Prep Sports Notebook | Pinckneyville boys reach 2,000-win mark

As season-opening wins go, Pinckneyville’s boys basketball team’s 60-24 rout of Chester on Wednesday night at home was impressive.

But the margin of victory wasn’t the story. It was the number of victories for the program that was the story. It was the 2,000th win in program history, making it the sixth school nationally to hit the milestone and the fourth in Illinois.

“When you have something that’s accumulated over 105 years, it’s bigger than any of us,” Panthers coach Bob Waggoner said Monday. “I feel fortunate to be in that position to coach this team on that night to that win.”

Few programs anywhere in the state have the chops of Pinckneyville. It got on the map during Duster Thomas’ 19-year run which saw the Panthers go 33-1 and win the state title in 1948. Dick Corn earned 708 wins in 32 seasons and captured state championships in 1994 and 2001.

And Waggoner has certainly added to the program’s rich heritage by going 337-91 over 14 years and two games of his 15th season. Included in that total are a pair of 4th-place finishes in Class 2A.

“Look at what Duster Thomas did and his influence with the program,” Waggoner said. “The gym is not only named for him, but it’s a community-based gym where people have access to it. Then you look at what coach Corn did and it’s one of those things where you more than just one person. There have been some great, influential people.”

This edition of Panther hoops seems equipped to add another 20 wins or so to the all-time total. They won their first two games by a combined 69 points and are probably going to get better because the roster isn’t yet whole.

“We’re playing shorthanded because of some injuries,” Waggoner said, “but these kids are giving fantastic effort. They are coachable and there is room for improvement.”

DROUGHT CONTINUES

Southern Illinois’ state championship football drought will last another year after Nashville fell 24-7 to Wilmington on Friday in the Class 2A finals in DeKalb.

The 2000 Harrisburg team that went 14-0 and captured the Class 3A crown in runaway fashion remains the last area team to bring a championship plaque south of I-64. Four other teams – Du Quoin in 2008, Nashville and Murphysboro in 2019 and now the Hornets last week – have reached the finals but fallen short.

But it should be noted that this Nashville senior class can brag about 37 wins, eight of them in the playoffs, and a pair of SIRR Mississippi titles during their four years.

LOCALS IN COLLEGE

SIU’s 22-10 win Saturday at South Dakota in the FCS playoffs’ opening round was dotted by big performances from local stars like Jordan Berner (Chester), who had three tackles, including two for a loss and a sack.

Johnston City product Nico Gualdoni toed field goals of 50, 26 and 41 yards while booming three touchbacks on five kickoffs. And Javon Williams (Centralia) contributed 47 yards on 10 carries, plus a pass completion for 23 yards and a reception for eight yards.

At John A. Logan, sophomore Jeniah Thompson (Carterville) is averaging 22.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists through six games for the 4-2 Volunteers. That includes a 38-point performance Nov. 23 in an 85-69 victory over Mineral Area College.

Logan already has more wins this season than it managed last season, when it was 3-17. The efficient scoring of Thompson, who’s canning 48.7 percent from the field, 46.4 percent on 3-pointers and 82.8 percent at the foul line, is a big reason why.

Nashville products Bryce Bultman and Carson Parker have helped Division II McKendree get off to a 3-0 start. Bultman is averaging a team-high 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, while Parker is contributing 12 ppg and six rebounds per game.

