Prep Sports Notebook | Players must adjust to wearing masks

As local basketball teams start practicing this week with the expectation that they might be able to get their season off the ground in as little as two weeks, they do so knowing that there will be a major adjustment to make.

Players will have to wear masks as part of the agreed-upon mitigations by the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Department of Public Health. Rules adaptations will include no jump balls and an under-5 minute media timeout in each quarter to enable players to get a breather.

This is in stark contrast to the goings-on Friday night at Valle Catholic High School in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., where the host Warriors disposed of Valley 78-56. Players aren’t required to wear masks in Missouri, although coaches on both sidelines donned masks.

After a 35-point performance, Valle Catholic senior Carter Hoog was asked to imagine a game in which he had to wear a mask.

“It would be hard,” he said. “I know you could kind of get used to it, but it would definitely be hard conditioning-wise. Basketball is such an endurance-based sport that it would change a lot of how coaches plan and how they make substitutions.”