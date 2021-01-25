Prep Sports Notebook | Players must adjust to wearing masks

As local basketball teams start practicing this week with the expectation that they might be able to get their season off the ground in as little as two weeks, they do so knowing that there will be a major adjustment to make.
Players will have to wear masks as part of the agreed-upon mitigations by the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Department of Public Health. Rules adaptations will include no jump balls and an under-5 minute media timeout in each quarter to enable players to get a breather.
This is in stark contrast to the goings-on Friday night at Valle Catholic High School in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., where the host Warriors disposed of Valley 78-56. Players aren’t required to wear masks in Missouri, although coaches on both sidelines donned masks.
After a 35-point performance, Valle Catholic senior Carter Hoog was asked to imagine a game in which he had to wear a mask.
“It would be hard,” he said. “I know you could kind of get used to it, but it would definitely be hard conditioning-wise. Basketball is such an endurance-based sport that it would change a lot of how coaches plan and how they make substitutions.”
That could be the most interesting part of a season, however long it lasts. With 12 practices required before a team can play a game, can coaches develop the kind of depth it might take to play a good game while wearing a mask?
Pace of play could make a difference, too. A team that likes to run and press, such as a standard Todd Tripp team at Goreville, might need more players than a typical team in this area that tends to play a five-on-five halfcourt game.
Strategy could also take a new direction with not having a jump ball, especially if a game goes to overtime. A coin toss will determine the first possession. How aggressive will a team be if they lose the toss against an opponent willing to work the clock to get one shot or even a last shot?
One thing you can bet on: Regardless of the rules changes, players and coaches aren’t going to mind that much as long as they finally play some games.
Locals in college
Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) got her 2021 volleyball season off the ground Sunday for Colorado School of Mines with the same type of performance she’s offered her first two years.
The 5-11 junior setter delivered 94 assists and 17 digs in two matches as the Orediggers took a 3-1 win over Fort Lewis and then lost 3-1 to MSU Denver. Stokes’ 37 assists and 10 digs against Fort Lewis constituted the 16th double-double of her career. She also collected three blocks on the day, putting her over 100 for her career.
Meanwhile, Matty Hawkins (Harrisburg) got her junior season at Trinity International University off to a good start with 17 kills in the Trojans’ 1-2 opening weekend.
The 6-2 Hawkins, a middle blocker/hitter, also recorded seven blocks. A three-year starter at TIU, Hawkins was a second team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference pick in 2019. She logged 547 kills and 208 blocks in her first two years at the NAIA school.
Beane, NIU paused
Darius Beane (Carbondale) and his Northern Illinois basketball teammates are one of a number of college programs who have been forced to hit the pause button due to COVID-19.
The Huskies have postponed all their games through Feb. 2 as a result of coronavirus, adding to what’s already been a rough season. They are 2-10 and playing under interim coach Lamar Chapman after Mark Montgomery was dismissed following a 1-7 start.
Beane is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 12 games.