Prep Sports Notebook | Postseason meets, games are intensifying each week

Cross country sectionals for both girls and boys were held Saturday in Benton (Class 1A) and Chatham Glenwood (Class 2A). There were some amazing performances at Benton where I attended.

Ahry Comer of Pope County, The Southern's Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021, is making a bid to retain her title this year after winning the sectional to qualify for state with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds. The Benton course is a little bit shorter than the state course at Detweiller Park in Peoria, but still ... what an amazing performance. Don't be surprised to see Ahry win the state meet.

And there were other girls from our region who were not all that far behind her. Molly Robertson of Carterville was third at 17:09. Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro was fourth at 17:13 and Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro was fifth at 17:17. Any of them are capable of contending for a state title this Saturday.

The boys' race was spectacular as well, between defending champ, Gavin Genisio of Benton, and Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville. Genisio broke his sectional course record from last year with a time of 13 minutes, 47 seconds. That was a stunning 18 seconds faster than he had run in 2021. Teel was almost as good, also breaking last year's course record with a time of 13:54. Those times are so fast. It breaks down to a little more than 4 ½ minutes per mile.

Those two runners will undoubtedly have a shot at winning state this Saturday. As Teel pointed out after finishing runner-up at Benton, there's only one race left when it comes to IHSA-sponsored events and it's all about going all out one last time.

TURNING TO VOLLEYBALL

The sectional meets got underway Monday evening at Bluford and Campbell Hill (Class 1A); Benton and Breese (Class 2A); and Centralia (Class 3A).

Benton graciously accepted a request from Pinckneyville school officials to take over as host of the 2A tourney as renovations continue on Duster Thomas Gymnasium.

In Class 1A, expectations are that NCOE will advance out of the Bluford Sectional and Trico will likely advance out of its own Campbell Hill Sectional. The winners of those two sectionals would meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Super-Sectional hosted by Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia with a trip to state (Final Four) on the line.

In Class 2A, Nashville rates a slight edge to capture the Benton Sectional, but will get ample push from Fairfield, Mount Carmel and Freeburg.

At Breese, Mater Dei is the clear favorite, but cross-town rival, Breese Central, will be in the mix as will Newton and Shelbyville. The winners of the Benton and Breese sectionals will square off at 7 p.m. Friday in the Super-Sectional at Fairfield.

In Class 3A, only two local schools remain - Marion and Herrin. Both were competing Monday evening at the Centralia Sectional. Marion was taking on Taylorville and Herrin was matched up with Mascoutah.

The winner of this sectional will advance to the Super-Sectional hosted by Chatham-Glenwood High School near Springfield to face the Lincoln Sectional winner. That match is set for 6 p.m. Friday.

ON THE GRIDIRON

The list of locals has been reduced considerably after last weekend's state playoff games.

Carterville, Murphysboro, Johnston City, and Sesser-Valier are all that is left standing from our immediate area. Fairfield and Centralia are still dancing from our fringe area of Southern Illinois.

Carterville (10-0), competing in Class 4A, blew past Geneseo, a much larger school, 36-7, and will now host Coal City (7-3), a 22-8 winner over East Alton-Wood River Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Carterville.

Murphysboro (8-2), another 4A school, romped past Columbia, 41-28, and will now travel to Macomb to take on the 10-0 Bombers - 28-14 winner over Quincy Notre Dame Saturday. Game time is set for 3 p.m. this Saturday.

Johnston City (10-0) started out strong and then struggled late, but held fast to a 36-20 win over Black Diamond Conference member, Flora. The Indians will now travel to Arthur (8-2) to take on the Knights, a 41-34 winner over Vandalia in the opening round. Gane time is set for 3 p.m.

Sesser-Valier (8-2) will also be on the road Saturday with a 2 p.m. game in Camp Point, located north of Quincy. The Red Devils did a good job of beating up on Moweaqua Central A&M Saturday, 49-12, but must now take on a Camp Point Central team (10-0) that crushed Dupo, 66-0.

Other games include Pana (9-1) at Fairfield (7-3) in a 4 p.m. match in Class 2A and Centralia (6-4) hosting Morris (8-2) in Class 5A.

Fairfield beat Virden in the opening round Saturday, 20-19, and Pana bested Auburn, 59-30. The Orphans of Centralia defeated Troy Triad, 27-14, while Morris blitzed LaSalle-Peru, 42-17.

WINTER SPORTS

The cooler weather means our winter sports are drawing near.

Girls basketball practices get underway this week with the boys to follow next week. The seasons tip off in mid-to-late November.

Wrestling and bowling workouts will be starting soon, too.

It's a great time of year to be a fan of high school athletics.