The postseason is starting to heat up with regional champions already crowned in baseball and softball in Class 1A and 2A.

SOFTBALL

In 1A play, Waltonville defeated Crab Orchard 8-2; Goreville romped past Egyptian, 11-1; Trico bested Woodlawn, 9-3; and Century popped Pope County, 17-7.

All four winners advance to the Elverado Sectional this week. Goreville will meet Waltonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Trico will take on Century at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game is 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Elverado Sectional winner advances to the Johnston City Super-Sectional at 10 a.m. Monday against the Farina South Central Sectional winner.

In 2A softball, Carterville knocked off host Red Bud, 8-6; Hamilton County slipped past Carmi-White County, 1-0; Massac County rolled over Mount Carmel, 6-1; and Johnston City blew past ZRC, 8-0.

All four regional winners advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional. Carterville will square off with Hamilton County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Massac County will battle Johnston City at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The winner of this sectional advances to the Johnston City Super-Sectional at 2 p.m. Monday against the Freeburg Sectional winner.

In 3A, softball regional play begins this week. Marion is hosting one regional. Herrin takes on the top-seeded Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Carbondale battles Mount Vernon in the other semifinal contest at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Marion Regional winner advances to the Highland Sectional next week.

BASEBALL

In Class 1A, Waltonville, Hardin County, Goreville, and Elverado all won regional tournaments. The Spartans bested Trico, 3-2; Hardin County crushed Crab Orchard, 11-1; Goreville knocked off Pope County, 11-3; and Elverado edged Edwards County, 2-1.

Pairings at the Cobden Sectional include Waltonville vs. Hardin County at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Goreville against Elverado at 4 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is 10 a.m. Saturday.

The winner of the sectional advances to the SIU Super-Sectional at 10 a.m. Monday.

In 2A, Nashville, Anna-Jonesboro, Harrisburg and Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher all claimed regional titles.

All four advance to the Du Quoin Sectional. Tourney play gets underway at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Nashville facing A-J. The second semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday between ZRC and Harrisburg. The championship is 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Du Quoin Sectional winner advances to SIU’s Itchy Jones Stadium to take on the winner of the Breese Central Sectional. Game time is 2 p.m. Monday.

In Class 3A, regional tournament play gets underway this week.

Carbondale travels to Mount Vernon in one semifinal game starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The other game pits Herrin and Centralia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship is set for 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Centralia Sectional next week.

Marion competes at the Olney Regional. The Wildcats will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Mattoon and the host Olney Tigers.

The other semifinal will feature Effingham and Charleston at 4 p.m. Thursday. The title game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Olney.

The winner advances to the Centralia Sectional next week.

TENNIS

The Herrin Tigers claimed their first sectional title in boys play this past Saturday at Centralia. The doubles team of Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber placed first and could make some noise at the state meet later this week. Coaches Matt McManaway (boys) and Matt Snell (girls) have built the Tigers into a successful program.

SOCCER

Murphysboro won its own regional tournament last week and advanced to the Columbia Sectional, where they bowed out in the opening round of the 1A tournament to Belleville Althoff, 2-0. The Crusaders then fell to Freeburg, 2-1, in the championship game.

In Class 2A, Marion hosts the sectional. The Wildcats, who won the Harrisburg Regional over Carbondale, will square off with Troy Triad at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The other semifinal game pits Waterloo and Mattoon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The championship game is at 6 p.m. Friday.

The winner of the Marion Sectional advances to the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional next Tuesday against the winner of the Normal Community West Sectional.

TRACK

The girls are done for the year as the state tournament finals for all classes was conducted this past Saturday at Charleston.

A tip of the hat is in order for Pope County’s Ahry Comer, who earned first-place medals in both the 400 and 800 meters. She also placed fourth in the 1600 meters.

This weekend, it’s the boys’ turn, with the finals set for Saturday in Charleston.