Prep Sports Notebook | Putting a wrap on holiday tournaments

The first and last games of the inaugural Route 13 Christmas Classic featured the same two teams playing each other — with vastly different results.

The schedule for the event which replaced the Carbondale Holiday Tournament was revamped as other holiday tourneys were almost done with their first full days due to Carbondale and Cairo withdrawing due to COVID-19 protocols.

And what resulted was Springfield Southeast taking on Marion, Arkansas, in the first game at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium on last Tuesday and Marion rolling to a 56-18 victory over the Spartans.

That was a part of pool play, which continued Wednesday with the Illinois version of Marion and Du Quoin both playing twice, leading to a bracket for Thursday that eventually concluded with Springfield Southeast and the Arkansas version of Marion facing off again.

This time, Southeast prevailed 59-51 to win the championship plaque despite having to beat Jacksonville and Paducah Tilghman earlier in the day.

Tilghman took third with a win over Marion, the Illinois version, as the Wildcats had to play five games in two days due to the revamped format.

Locals making the all-tournament team included Marion's Rayzhaun Bardo and Evan Noelle and Du Quoin's Cade Hutchens.

Du Quoin had a rough stretch in the tourney as it came in with a 6-2 record but lost four times, including a 53-49 loss to the Wildcats early Thursday morning.

Here's a quick look at how the other holiday tournaments ended up.

• The host Red Devils captured the championship of the 40th Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament with a 37-31 win over Christopher on Thursday night.

Altamont, which lost to Sesser-Valier in the semifinals, took third with a win over Cobden. Goreville, whose only loss was to Cobden, took fifth over Marissa-Coulterville.

Sparta, which lost to Johnston City in the first round, won three straight games after that to take the consolation title.

The all-tournament team was highlighted by Blake Menser, Eli Schoenbaechler and Gavin Woodland of the host Red Devils, while runner-up Christopher was represented by Trey Cole, Peyton Mazur and Scout Hudgens.

The rest of the team consisted of Altamont's Noah Klimpel and Mason Robinson, Cobden's Elliot Lowndes and Tyler Franklin, Goreville's Briley Dunn, Marissa-Coulterville's Chase Hurst, New Athens' Gannon Birkner and Sparta's Dauntay Merideth.

• Herrin shook off the bridesmaid moniker at the 57th annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament by rolling past conference rival Massac County in the championship, 53-36, to finally claim the big trophy.

To get there, the Tigers had to beat Carterville in the semifinals after losing their matchup a week earlier and also nipped Vienna by three points in the quarterfinals.

Hamilton County took third with a 59-51 win over Carterville, while host Eldorado finished in fifth with a rout of Fairfield. Hardin County scored the most points of the tournament and won the consolation championship with three wins after losing to Vienna on Monday morning.

Herrin's Haydon Mayer was named the tournament's MVP and teammate Riley Chrostoski was part of the all-tourney squad, which also included Massac County's Isaac Hosman and Will Harmon.

The rest of the team was Hamilton County's Brady Thrane and Wyatt Hamson, Eldorado's Josh Owens and Parker Price, Carterville's Kade Lustenberger, Fairfield's Dylan Best and Hardin County's Jake Vaughn.

• Olney Richland County took the title at the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic with a 48-42 win over host Pinckneyville in the championship game.

Murphysboro, which was handed its first loss of the season by Pinckneyville in the semifinals, took third with a 59-56 win over Mount Carmel.

The tournament also saw Pinckneyville rally from 10 points down late to beat Murphysboro in the quarterfinals.

Olney's Chase Travis averaged 18 points and 6.0 rebounds in the tourney and was named its MVP. Drew Blank was also named all-tourney from the Tigers, who improved to 14-0 after running the bracket.

The all-tournament team also included Murphysboro's Calvon Clemons and Karmelo Abernathy, Pinckneyville's Duke Riggins and Kellen Scott, Benton's Reid Baumgarte, Carlyle's Hayden Hoffman, Steeleville's Jacoby Gross and Mount Carmel's Gage Kennard.

• At the 60th annual Mater Dei Holiday Tournament, Nashville took down the hosts on the opening night and picked up three more wins, including a 16-point win over Mascoutah, before beating Doss, Kentucky, in the championship game behind 24 points from Isaac Turner.

• In the 78th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament, the host Orphans suffered a rare loss to Evanston in the semifinals before beating rival Mount Vernon, 68-56, in the third-place game to give head coach Lee Bennett his 600th career win.

St. Louis Vashon then defeated Evanston, 61-38, in the championship game after knocking off Mount Vernon 51-49 in the semis.

• Dongola hosted its annual Christmas Classic and lost three games in two days. Pope County was the tourney champ with wins over Joppa, Dongola and Egyptian.

Girls tournaments

An absolutely loaded bracket at the Benton Christmas Classic concluded with Mount Vernon taking the championship with a 62-42 win over Alton Marquette.

Mount Vernon's path included wins over Herrin, Du Quoin and Carterville, while Marquette knocked off Harrisburg, Vienna and Benton to get to the title game.

Carterville claimed third with a 44-40 win over Benton and Du Quoin took fifth with a win over Christopher. Hamilton County, which was taken to triple overtime by Marion in a consolation game, edged Harrisburg to finish 3-1 in the event.

The all-tournament team was a dandy list that included Christopher's Amiah Hargrove, Carterville's Alecia Doyle and Amayah Doyle, Mount Vernon's Jacie Dees and Claire Heinzman, Benton's Ensley Tedeschi, Marquette's Alyssa Powell and Chloe White, Marion's Jerzy Bittle, Goreville's Abby Compton, Du Quoin's Lauren Heape and Vienna's Ayva Rush.

• Four pools made for a lot of games at Fairfield's Merry Mule tournament and the host Lady Mules kept the title at home with a 36-17 victory over Carmi-White County in the championship.

It was another Black Diamond East matchup for third place as Flora beat Edwards County, 42-30, for that trophy, while Eldorado took seventh place with a rout of Wayne City.

In fact, earlier in pool play, the conference flavor began with Carmi knocking off Edwards County and Fairfield taking down Flora in the Gold pool.

• The Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest tournament featured 26 games and ultimately Anna-Jonesboro placed third with a 28-26 win over the host school, while Carbondale claimed the consolation championship with a 32-23 win over Webber Township.

