Prep Sports Notebook | Recapping recent basketball tourneys

There's no tying in basketball, at least there shouldn't be, but the 46th annual Benton Invitational Tournament ended in a tie Saturday night.

Kind of.

Hamilton County and Pinckneyville both finished 4-1 to share the title.

Although Hamilton County beat the Panthers in their head-to-head meeting on the first night, there is no tiebreaker at the BIT.

Hamilton County's win over Pinckneyville was its first in 20 years. And now that the tourney has concluded, the Foxes have a 20-3 record.

Hamilton County's lone loss came against Benton in a 38-35 nailbiter on Friday night. That, along with Pinckneyville's 34-28 win over Benton on Saturday, kept the Foxes from claiming the outright title.

Benton, Meridian and Sesser-Valier all finished 2-3 in the event and Vandalia was 1-4.

The all-tournament team included Hamilton County's Wyatt Hamson and Brady Thrane, Pinckneyville's Kellen Scott, Nile Adcock and Duke Riggins, Meridian's Roderic Gatewood Jr. and Jaquavion Mackins, Benton's Luke Melvin and Reid Baumgarte and Sesser-Valier's Gavin Woodland.

• A few miles south at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic, the Herrin Tigers knocked off rival Marion, 42-36, to claim the championship with a 3-0 record.

Haydon Mayer, who was named the tournament's MVP, scored 14 points in the clincher and was joined by teammates Fox Connor and Jonathan Harrison on the all-tournament team.

But it was Herrin sophomore Exavier Williams with the shot of the night — a wild 3-point heave from the corner on an inbounds play with 0:00.5 on the clock — at the end of the first quarter.

Williams also nailed six straight free throws down the stretch to help the Tigers avenge their loss to Marion in the season opener for both teams.

Herrin is now 14-5 and has won 11 of its last 12 games, while Marion had a four-game win streak snapped. The Wildcats are now 11-9.

The rest of the all-tournament team featured Marion's Venson Newsom, Evan Noelle and Trevor Jackson, along with Cairo's Daquavion Mackins.

Mackins, it must be noted, had the second, third and fourth best shots of the night Saturday in the Pilots' win over West Frankfort that snapped a 13-game losing skid.

Mackins' highlight shots included a between-the-legs layup in traffic, an around-the-back move on a fast break and a huge one-handed slam dunk for the senior who is listed at just 5-foot-7 on Cairo's roster.

• A few more miles south at the Arrowhead Classic in Johnston City, Eldorado knocked off the host Indians, 55-51, Saturday night to finish 4-0 and claim the championship.

Christopher was second at 3-1 with a three-point loss to the Eagles, while Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin and Johnston City all finished 1-3.

Eldorado started the week with a 57-53 comeback win over Du Quoin sparked by Parker Price and Josh Owens and now has a 14-7 overall record.

• At the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Murphysboro stood tall and took the title with a 45-42 win over Freeburg in the championship game. Calvon Clemons scored 22 points in the title game and was joined by teammate Alek Abell on the all-tournament team.

Murphysboro also picked up wins over Trico, Waterloo and Red Bud in the tournament to improve to 19-1 overall this season.

• At the Superman Classic in Metropolis, Charleston (Missouri) knocked off the host Massac County, 86-67, in the championship game. Carterville took third place with a 68-56 win over Graves County (Kentucky).

The fifth-place game pitted Johnson County rivals Goreville and Vienna against each other and it was Vienna winning this matchup, 75-68.

Charleston's Fletravion "Trey" Stanback was named the tournament's MVP after scoring 19 points in the win over the Patriots.

The rest of the all-tourney team included Charleston's Almareion Williams and Rico Coleman, Massac County's Will Harmon and Isaac Hosmon, Carterville's Caden Hawkins and John Stroud, Graves County's Drew Thompson, Vienna's Owen Treat, Goreville's Briley Dunn, Century's Mason Clark and Fort Campbell's Aidan Blaszkowski.

• In other tourneys with local teams involved, Carmi-White County finished 2-2 and both Fairfield and Harrisburg went 1-3 at the Carmi Invitational; Cobden picked up three wins including a 74-43 rout of Egyptian to win the Egyptian Mid-Winter Classic; Wayne City held off Cisne in double overtime, 66-63, in the Midland Trail Conference Tournament championship game; Nashville lost to Breese Central, 51-40, in the title game of the Nashville Invitational; Mount Vernon made it to the championship game of the Salem Invitational and lost 59-41 to East St. Louis.

• At the Eldorado Lady Eagle Winter Classic girls tournament, it was Goreville claiming the championship with a 47-42 victory over Gallatin County.

Fairfield rolled to a surprisingly-lopsided 52-24 win over Vienna for third place, while Harrisburg beat rival and host Eldorado 52-46 to finish fifth.

Earlier in the week, Herrin's girls won their side of the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic and Carterville took down Mount Vernon to earn the title at the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic, which finished Saturday with Marion notching a win over host Carbondale to be awarded second place.

• On a different kind of hardwood, the Herrin boys bowling team also made a mark Saturday by placing fourth at the Alton Sectional to qualify for the state tournament as a team.

The Tigers totaled 5,971 pins at the 16-team sectional and finished behind Waterloo (6,239), Mascoutah (6,167) and Collinsville (6,008) but was one of the six advancing teams.

Jayden Vorhes (1,308) and Chase Lannom (1,290) were the top individuals for the Tigers, who advance to this weekend's state tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon.

Also advancing as individuals were Harrisburg's Evan McDermott and Carterville's Evan Flath.

